Listen to the latest episode of the Altered States podcast here (or wherever you get your podcasts).

Ernesto Londoño is a national correspondent and former war correspondent at The New York Times. For most of his life, Ernesto was a classic journalist – skeptical, stoic – whose early life in war-torn Columbia and reporting experiences in Iraq and Afghanistan left him traumatized, though he didn’t know it. Then Ernesto signs up for a retreat in the Amazon where he drinks ayahuasca. This retreat is followed by many more throughout Latin America. These experiences began to melt some of his armor, revealing a surprising new side of himself. Along the way, Ernesto reports on the strange world of international psychedelics retreats.

New episodes drop on Wednesdays. If you’re moved to follow, rate and review the podcast we’d be grateful. There are so many podcasts these days and it really helps other people find us.

Want the latest psychedelics news? Subscribe! (It’s free!)

