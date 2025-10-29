This week the Altered States podcast is rerunning an episode from last season about a former Navy SEAL named Craig deployed nine times over nearly three decades in the military. When he left the service, he felt lucky to have all his limbs, toes and fingers. But he found himself struggling with language and memory and rising frustration. One day he forgot his wife’s name and couldn’t remember it for hours. His wife Gretchen started looking for help online and found information about a Stanford University research study on ibogaine and veterans. Craig volunteered. Dr. Nolan Williams, who led that ibogaine study at Stanford died on October 8. He was 42.