Happy Friday and welcome back to The Microdose, an independent journalism newsletter brought to you by the U.C. Berkeley Center for the Science of Psychedelics.

An Amanita mushroom poisoning outbreak in California

A May 28 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes nearly 40 cases of Amanita mushroom poisonings in northern California from November 2025 through March 2026. The poisonings resulted in three liver transplants and four deaths. “This is the largest reported outbreak of mushroom-associated hepatotoxic poisoning in California history and the largest in the United States in several decades,“ the report authors write.

The Amanita genus contains about 600 species of fungi. Some are toxic, with ‘amatoxins’ responsible for about 90% of mushroom poisoning deaths worldwide. Others, including Amanita muscaria, are increasingly being ingested in various forms including in tinctures and gummies. A. muscaria has psychoactive effects that can cause unpleasant trips, and the mushroom’s iconic red cap with white dots is featured in popular media from Super Mario Bros. to Alice in Wonderland. Toxic Amanita species can be difficult to differentiate from edible types, experts say, especially to the untrained eye.

The CDC report authors say distributing educational materials in languages other than English during seasons when toxic mushrooms fruit could make a big difference in preventing poisonings. Patients from the northern California poisoning outbreak spoke Spanish, Ukrainian, Russian, Mandarin Chinese, and Mixteco and Mam Indigenous languages from Latin America. Some reported the mushrooms they consumed resembled edible types in other countries.

Amanita muscaria Photo by Ana Fernandez/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Whereas psilocybin is a federally controlled substance, muscimol, the psychoactive alkaloid found in Amanita muscaria, is not. A 2025 RAND Corporation survey estimated about 3.5 million U.S. adults used A. muscaria mushrooms in the past year. According to RAND, Amanita muscaria was one of the most popular psychedelics used that year. “Amanita muscaria is not the same as psilocybin-containing mushrooms, and it acts on different receptors in the brain,” emergency physician and columnist Leana Wen told CNN. “Yet mushroom products are often marketed together under broad wellness or psychedelic themes, which can create a lot of confusion.”

A recent case study reported a reversal of Alzheimer’s disease symptoms following a high psilocybin dose

In a buzzy case report published May 27 in Frontiers in Neuroscience, researchers in São Paulo, Brazil describe a woman in her 80s with advanced Alzheimer’s disease. After about 10 years of Alzheimer’s-related decline, she displayed symptoms including urinary incontinence and mostly speaking in single syllable words. After giving the woman a large dose (5 grams) of the Enigma strain of psilocybin-containing Psilocybe cubensis mushrooms, researchers noticed improvements such as the return of urinary continence and spontaneous recounting of personal memories in the days that followed. The patient also began to dress herself and have sustained social interactions. During a second dose of psilocybin mushrooms (3 g), a month after the first, the patient described surfing with her son on a peaceful island, the study reports.

“The findings do not imply disease reversal but suggest that residual functional capacity may persist in late-stage neurodegeneration and may become transiently accessible under specific neuromodulatory conditions,” the authors write. “Causality cannot be established, and spontaneous fluctuations inherent to neurodegenerative disease cannot be completely excluded.” Still, many online were quick to hype the report’s findings. Longevity influencer Bryan Johnson went so far as to call the case “biblical” on X.

Studying psychedelics in dementia cases is not a new idea. An ongoing trial at Johns Hopkins University is testing whether psilocybin improves quality of life and/or depression for those with early Alzheimer’s disease. However, such research comes with questions and debate about informed consent. “This case publication raises several ethical red flags, and violates several of the requirements that make clinical research ethically acceptable,” Dominic Sisti, a medical ethics professor at the University of Pennsylvania told The Microdose on June 9. “What was the purpose and rationale for dosing this particular patient? Was it just out of curiosity that they exposed this woman with dementia to an unknown level of risk?”

The case report describes that after the first psilocybin dose, the Alzheimer’s patient experienced “hyperthermia, profuse sweating, and a prolonged deep sleep-like state.” The case report’s ethics statement says approval for the study wasn’t required because it was conducted in “routine private clinical practice, in accordance with local legislation and institutional requirements.” The authors add that they obtained informed consent from the patient’s legal guardian for publication of the case report. However, there is no clear evidence of consent for the intervention itself, Sisti said.

Johns Hopkins psychiatry and behavioral sciences professor Albert Garcia-Romeu, who has worked with most of the participants in the university’s Alzheimer’s trial, agrees the case raises a number of ethical concerns. He said thus far, his observances of psilocybin’s effects on trial participants with early Alzheimer’s have not shown “any responses of this sort.” He also had methodological concerns about the paper, such as the patient not having brain scans to better understand the Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Also, the case report did not mention whether improvements persisted beyond a few weeks of follow up.

“We risk sensationalizing anecdotal reports and potentially encouraging people who are desperate and suffering to do things that could put their loved ones at serious risk without clear rationale or safety protocols in place,” Garcia-Romeu told The Microdose on June 10. “We currently have no rigorous evidence for clinical benefits of psilocybin or other psychedelics in patients with dementia and need to proceed accordingly until we have more data.”

Risk of psychedelic-induced mania is low in clinical trials and higher in unsupervised settings

Researchers often exclude participants with diagnoses or family history of bipolar disorders from clinical trials testing psychedelics. The drugs have been documented to induce psychotic and manic symptoms, according to a recent review published in Nature’s Molecular Psychiatry.

“Given the increasing use of psychedelics outside clinical research—often in unregulated, unsupervised, or recreational contexts —better characterization of bipolar-relevant adverse outcomes, particularly treatment-emergent dysphoria/euphoria, mania, and hypomania, is needed,” the study authors write.

In their review, researchers examined over 20 studies that tracked symptoms of mania following psychedelic use – including psilocybin, LSD, DMT, ayahuasca and MDMA. They found rates of dysphoria, euphoria, hypomania, or mania associated with psychedelics varied greatly, depending on study format. For example, rates of such symptoms were about 6% in controlled trials testing psilocybin for depression disorders. Meanwhile, rates could be as high as about 30% in naturalistic studies of people with self-reported bipolar disorder.

The review, led by a research team in Switzerland, concluded that hypomania and mania symptoms following psychedelic use occurred mainly in people with bipolar I, or those who had a genetic predisposition to the disorder. The authors didn’t find evidence of psychedelics inducing bipolar disorder in participants without a previous diagnosis or predisposition. They also described the instances of mania as acute and resolving on their own. “Psychedelic use is associated with a low but clinically relevant risk of manic or hypomanic symptoms in individuals with bipolar vulnerability, particularly in naturalistic or unsupervised settings,” the authors conclude.

Legislative sessions wound down in May, and a final picture of this year’s psychedelic legislation is appearing.



Psychedelic Alpha reports psilocybin measures led state enactments this season, and the success rate of ibogaine-related bills was nearly 25%. Over all, 17 of the 115 psychedelics-related measures tracked by Psychedelic Alpha were signed into law, while around 50 are still pending.

Even in the slow season, some legislative efforts are still marching forward, including a new federal ‘clarification’ act on controlled substances introduced by Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen (D) this week. The ‘Controlled Substances Act (CSA) Clarification in Sciences Act,’ would not re-schedule substances like psilocybin or MDMA, but instead would help define terms like ‘abuse potential’ and ‘currently accepted medical use’ that are part of the criteria used to schedule drugs at the federal level.

“Therapeutic progress depends directly on the ability of physicians and researchers to study substances of interest,” said Cohen in a statement. He said the act’s updates will make sure “the evaluation of controlled substances is made on the best scientific evidence of today, not decades-old processes and outdated knowledge.”

Gina Giorgio with the organization ‘Students for Sensible Drug Policy’ told The Microdose the move is long overdue. “For decades, outdated and imprecise language in the Controlled Substances Act has created unnecessary barriers for researchers, delayed promising therapies, and cost us irreplaceable scientific progress,” Giorgio said.

On the state level, Connecticut’s SB 191 was signed into law on June 4 by Democratic Governor Ned Lamont, expanding access to the state’s psychedelics pilot program. Previously, the pilot program was limited to veterans, retired first responders, and health care workers. In Louisiana, lawmakers sent SB 43 to their governor – the legislation would use opioid-settlement dollars to create a psychedelic-assisted therapy program for trials of psilocybin, ibogaine and MDMA. Michigan lawmakers are debating whether to advance HB 6020, an ibogaine bill that would award grants to researchers within the state conducting drug development trials. New Hampshire’s ibogaine bill HB1772 awaits a final vote. Meanwhile, Colorado’s ibogaine research pilot program HB26-1325 was signed into law on June 4.

President Trump’s executive order will not only accelerate research on psychedelic treatments for adults – but potentially also for children, Scientific American reports.

German biotech entrepreneur Christian Angermayer, who founded psychedelics company atai Life Sciences and co-founded Compass Pathways, went on The New York Times podcast “Interesting Times” to discuss humanmaxxing, psychedelics and God.

This week, Hunter Biden shared his psychedelic use in addiction recovery. In an X post reflecting on recovery, he shared “I have done ibogaine, ayahuasca, ketamine infusion therapy, 5 MEO-DMT, and a few others. All with the intention of “fixing” me, but without doing the work that comes along with realizing that intention. I have seen amazing results in others though and I am completely open to people seeking their own path to recovery,” Biden writes.

A new collective bargaining agreement between the WNBA and players makes key changes to its banned drug list. For example, the updated agreement moves marijuana off the banned list, while also prohibiting use of ketamine, ibogaine, psilocybin, MDMA and synthetic cannabinoids such as delta-8-THC.

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