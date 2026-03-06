Happy Friday and welcome back to The Microdose, an independent journalism newsletter brought to you by the U.C. Berkeley Center for the Science of Psychedelics.

AtaiBeckley’s MDMA product could treat social anxiety

Last Thursday, AtaiBeckley announced preliminary results for a Phase 2a clinical trial using a formulation of MDMA to treat social anxiety. MDMA is typically a “racemic mixture,” meaning it contains an equal proportion of two molecular structures, known as R-MDMA and S-MDMA, which are mirror images of each other. AtaiBeckley’s drug candidate, which they call EMP-01, is a formulation of only R-MDMA. Previous research has suggested that while S-MDMA is associated with strong visual effects and higher blood pressure, R-MDMA more strongly activates serotonin 2A receptors.

In the company’s study, 69 UK adults who had been diagnosed with social anxiety disorder received a dose of either EMP-01 or a placebo capsule, then a second identical dose four weeks later. Notably, the participants did not receive psychotherapy. Two weeks after their second dose, participants’ social anxiety symptoms were assessed and compared to their baseline scores from before the study.

According to AtaiBeckley, participants who received EMP-01 showed a clinically meaningful improvement in their symptoms, as measured by a social anxiety scale. The study results have not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal. When the paper undergoes peer review, reviewers will more substantively assess whether the company’s data support their claims.

In December, AtaiBeckley announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted the company a patent for EMP-01. But they’re not the only company developing R-MDMA products; last year, San Francisco-based Arcadia received Investigational New Drug status from the Food and Drug Administration for its R-MDMA formulation, which it calls AM-1002, in the treatment of anxiety, and New York-based company MindMed also has an R-MDMA research program, investigating its use in people with autism spectrum disorder.

HHS Secretary Kennedy talks psychedelics on Rogan podcast

On Friday, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared on podcaster Joe Rogan’s show.

Both the podcaster and HHS secretary agreed psychedelics could be helpful in treating people with addiction or mental health issues, especially veterans and police officers. Both repeated common talking points about psychedelics advanced by testimony in state legislature from veterans groups: that the substances can “rewire the brain,” and that veterans should not have to give everything to their country only to be forced to go to Tijuana for psychedelic mental health treatment afterward. The two pointed to their personal connections to ibogaine; Rogan said he had many friends who had positive outcomes from trying ibogaine, and Kennedy said he, too, had a family member who tried it, and he pointed to his own decades-long recovery from heroin addiction. “It’s pretty hard to convince me that you can fix what’s wrong with you by taking something outside of you, but I have seen so much overwhelming anecdotal evidence, but also clinical studies that attest to the effectiveness under some circumstances with some people for these medicines,” Kennedy said.

While Rogan pressed Kennedy on specifics — what hurdles he faces in rolling out treatment, and what the result could look like — Kennedy spoke only in generalities, saying the government is developing guidelines for therapeutic treatments and follow-ups, and that he, personally, would like to see such treatment take place in a “very controlled setting.” “You need to move in baby steps,” he said. He also incorrectly suggested that the VA is conducting clinical trials with ibogaine.

“Everybody in my agency and over at Veterans Affairs is very anxious to get a rule out there that will allow access under therapeutic settings, particularly in the military,” Kennedy said. “We’re all working on it.” He said that he meets every day with NIH director Jay Bhattacharya, FDA chief Martin Makary, and Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Mehmet Oz — according to Kennedy, the health leaders are “like family,” even vacationing together, and are “doing whatever they can” to move psychedelics treatments forward.

These remarks come after some psychedelics advocates have voiced disappointment with the Trump administration not meeting initial promises that psychedelics might be fast-tracked. In July 2025, Kennedy said that psychedelics would be available within 12 months, but so far, there has been little tangible action taken by the administration. In fact, the Trump administration recently blocked the FDA’s bid to fast-track the approval of Compass’s synthetic psilocybin COMP360.

Want the latest psychedelics news? Subscribe! (It’s free!)

West Virginia Senate and South Dakota legislature pass Compass trigger bills

On Friday, the West Virginia Senate voted 31-2 to pass Senate Bill 906, which proposes amending state law to permit the prescription, distribution, and marketing of “crystalline polymorph psilocybin” should the U.S Food and Drug Administration approve and reschedule the drug. The bill is the latest so-called “trigger law” that paves the way for UK-based pharmaceutical company Compass Pathways to roll out their proprietary formulation of psilocybin — “crystalline polymorph psilocybin,” also known as COMP360.

Over the last year, Compass has introduced similar bills in at least ten states, and the company’s associate director of government affairs spoke to the Vermont Senate Committee on Health and Welfare on this issue just two weeks ago. Many lawmakers and their constituents are seemingly unaware that these bills are written in such a way that would permit only Compass’s formulation of synthetic psilocybin — not psilocybin mushrooms, or even other psychedelic pharmaceutical companies’ psilocybin products — to be used in the state. One local news source asserted that if passed, “West Virginia would join the likes of Oregon and Colorado, which already have laws legalizing the supervised medical use of psilocybin.” That’s not correct — both Oregon and Colorado’s program exist independently of FDA approval (and Oregon Psilocybin Services is not a medical program), and explicitly use whole mushrooms, not any synthetic formulation (and certainly not Compass’s proprietary formulation).

Meanwhile, the West Virginia Senate is also considering an ibogaine bill: House Bill 4626, which proposes funding ibogaine research through a public-private partnership program, passed the WV House in late January and is currently with the Senate Finance committee.

The South Dakota legislature also just passed a similar trigger bill, House Bill 1099, which would move “crystalline polymorph psilocybin” from Schedule I to Schedule IV in the state’s controlled substances act if it is approved by the FDA. In the floor discussion, Senator Greg Blanc (R) opposed the bill, saying it would be a return to the Woodstock era and calling proposals to use the drugs to treat service members “experimenting on veterans.” Assistant minority leader Jamie Smith (D) spoke in favor, reiterating that the drug’s legal status in the state would only change if approved by the FDA, and asserting that a counselor and doctor would be present during the drug’s administration. (That might be the case, but those details would be determined by any Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies — or REMS — issued by the FDA in the event of approval.) Ultimately, the Senate voted 21-12 to pass the bill, which now heads to Republican Governor Larry Rhoden’s desk for a signature.

Pilot study uses psilocybin for post-treatment Lyme disease

Psychedelics have been posited as a treatment for a variety of ailments, from mental health disorders such as depression and anxiety to addiction and chronic pain. A study recently published in the Nature journal Scientific Reports suggests it might also be used in the treatment of post-treatment Lyme disease (PTLD), a chronic condition that arises after people recover from bites from Lyme bacteria-carrying ticks. People with PTLD often report fatigue, mood changes, pain, and a general decrease in quality of life.

In the study, Johns Hopkins researchers treated 20 participants with PTLD with two psilocybin sessions and psychological support, which the researchers define as “nondirective” and focusing on goals and education rather than explicit psychotherapy. Over the following six months, participants reported significant improvement in their symptoms and quality of life.

“We consider the current findings to be sufficiently positive to encourage additional randomized controlled research with psilocybin in patients with PTLD,” the researchers write — and given that there are currently no accepted treatments for PTLD, psilocybin seems especially promising. The researchers also propose further investigation of psilocybin and other psychedelics as a treatment for other infection-associated chronic conditions such as myalgic encephalomyelitis / chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), and fibromyalgia, that may benefit from similar approaches.

Psychedelic-assisted therapy bill rejected then resurrected in Georgia

On Tuesday, the Georgia House voted 88-73 to reject House Bill 717, which proposed rules governing clinics offering psychedelic-assisted treatment — including ketamine clinics — in the state. Among those rules was the requirement that physicians practicing in any ketamine or psychedelic clinic meet competency requirements for psychedelic-assisted treatment and therapy, and that clinics must be majority owned by physicians. According to local news site Savannah Now, “critics saw HB 717 as an attempt by doctors to corner the [ketamine] market.” However, the bill’s sponsor, Georgia Representative Sharon Cooper (R), saw it as a proactive way to put regulations in place to dictate not only ketamine clinics, but other potential psychedelics clinics. “There are more psychedelic drugs coming that are under study now that are even more dangerous,” she told Capitol Beat News Service. “How about Ecstasy? Or magic mushrooms?” The next day, the House passed another measure — 159 to 8 — to reconsider the bill at a later date.

“Telehealth companies are mailing a Schedule III narcotic to tens of thousands of depressed patients, hailing it as the democratization of mental health. They call it access. I call it abandonment,” writes Michael Alvear in a STAT News op-ed. Alvear runs a patient advocacy site called Ketamine Therapy for Depression, and raises the alarm about mail-order ketamine companies.

In a commentary piece published in Nature, researchers Eduardo Schenberg, Franklin King IV, and Marion Haberkamp call on researchers to more carefully assess and report the effects of blinding in psychedelics clinical trials, as unblinding can affect participants’ expectations, which in turn can bias outcomes.

Researchers believe they may have solved part of the mystery of kykeon, the brew supposedly consumed by Marcus Aurelius, Cicero, and other ancient Greek legends in a multi-day rite known as the Eleusinian Mysteries. For Science, journalist Rachel Nuwer reports on the new findings and what other religious history scholars make of them.

Psychedelics came up in U.S. v. Hemani, a Supreme Court case that could change a federal statute that prohibits anyone who is “an unlawful user of or addicted to any controlled substance” from owning a gun. According to the New York Times, Justice Elena Kagan brought up ayahuasca as a hypothetical case: when people are under the influence of ayahuasca, “reality dissolves,” Kagan says, but the substance is not addictive and only temporarily alters consciousness.

For WIRED, journalist Webb Wright reports on a new DMT retreat calling itself a “SETI for the mind,” which aims to establish communication between trippers and the non-human entities they encounter on their journeys.

Vanity Fair’s “guide to microdosing” takes a tongue-in-cheek approach to identifying the macro and micro effects of various psychedelics, who is trying them, and where they live. (Psilocybin microdosers? “Overextended elder millennial moms.” Ibogaine microdosers? “Your weirdest friend’s weirdest friend.”)

New York Times political reporter Robert Draper went to the ibogaine clinic Ambio Life Sciences in Tijuana, Mexico, and recounts his experience with the substance and the memories and questions his trip resurfaced.

You’re all caught up! We’ll be back in your inbox on Monday with a new issue of 5 Questions.

If you know anyone who might like the latest on psychedelics in their inbox, feel free to forward this to them, or click below.

Share The Microdose

Got tips? Email us at themicrodose@berkeley.edu.