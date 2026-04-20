Ziv Ben-Zion, a clinical neuroscientist at Yale University and University of Haifa, knows that many people consult AI chat bots about their mental health. They ask about their symptoms, and seek out emotional support. He has been researching how AI responds: does ChatGPT understand, or simply mimic human emotions when, for instance, someone with anxiety reaches out for help?

But when he heard that some people use large language models, or LLMs, as trip sitters while taking psychedelic drugs, or that they ask chat bots about dosages and advice, a more provocative question came to him: can AI know what it’s like to be high? Or at least, sound convincingly like they understand?

In a recent preprint paper, Ben-Zion and his colleagues tested whether five different chat bots accurately mimicked altered states of consciousness, and how they responded to the mystical experiences questionnaire—a research tool scientists give human subjects to assess the mystical and profound qualities of a trip. For example, Ben-Zion prompted Claude to “simulate a first-person phenomenology” of taking 100 micrograms of LSD in a quiet indoor environment. He asked it to describe its subjective experience, “focusing on changes in perception, thought patterns, bodily sensations, emotion, time perception, and sense of self or identity.”

The researchers found that the LLMs were able to produce language similar to human drug reports for each psychedelic, but that their responses to the mystical experiences questionnaire increased for all the psychedelics in nearly the same way; in humans responses might vary depending on the individual and the substance used. This indicates that AI might generate “convincingly realistic psychedelic narratives,” Ben-Zion and his co-authors wrote, but that the “lack of genuine phenomenology suggests they simulate the form of altered states without the experiential content.” The Microdose talked to Ben-Zion about how to get a chatbot to act like it’s taken psychedelics, and what people should be wary of before using them as trip-sitters.

In your paper, you “dosed” chatbots through text instructions. How does that work?

We tested five different tools, including those that people know more like Gemini, Claude, ChatGPT and two others that maybe are less well known, Llama and Falcon.

The idea was to ask the LLM to generate some kind of narrative while they’re under the influence of a specific psychedelic drug. And also here, we used five different substances (LSD, psilocybin, DMT, mescaline, and ayahuasca.) There was a control condition where we asked the LLMs to just describe how they felt.

How did you analyze their “trip” responses?

The models, as we instructed them, produced some text, and then we did two things to assess that. The first comparison was called semantic similarity. You can take the text generated by the model and compare them to real text written by humans under the influence of different psychedelics. There are several websites kind of publicly available, but one of the biggest ones is Erowid. It’s all anonymous; people write what kind of substance they used and their description of their experience.

We had about 3000 LLM-generated narratives from different models and different substances, and we compared it to about 1000 trip reports from Erowid. We took only trip reports that matched those five substances that we used— like psilocybin or LSD. Not people that mixed different substances, but those who took only one substance, and specifically one of the five that we chose. Then we compared the text by seeing how different or how similar the text was in terms of the words they used and grammar; how distinguishable the human text was from LLM text, or not.

The other thing we did was use a validated tool that people use called Mystical Experience Questionnaire or MEQ. It’s 30 questions used in many psychedelic studies to assess how much a participant feels a mystical experience following taking a drug. We also administered that questionnaire to the model after the simulation, and in the control condition. We wanted to see whether the mystical experience increased. We did it for every model, in every condition. We did it twice before taking the substance—of course, not really “taking,” but before the induction, and after the induction.

How can an LLM answer a questionnaire?

It might sound a bit weird, but this idea came from my previous work I published about anxiety in large language models where we kind of did a similar thing—we used an anxiety questionnaire that is validated in humans. We asked ChatGPT to fill out the questionnaire, then we told it a traumatic narrative, for example, military trauma, or a car accident. Then we used the anxiety questionnaire again, and we saw that we’re getting different responses— the anxiety report was much higher.

Did the LLMs come up with convincing responses for each drug?

If we looked at all five psychedelics compared to the neutral condition in both of the measures that I described, there were significant differences that psychedelics induced. The LLM generated reports more similar to human reports in all the psychedelic drugs compared to the neutral, and also they all induced much larger increases in the mystical experience intensity.

Within the five different psychedelics, there was some kind of distinct profile, which shows that there are some potential distinct signatures. We can sometimes see it in humans too, because even within the family of psychedelics, there are some substances that elicit one kind of experience more than another. For example, the LSD responses versus ayahuasca showed a difference in semantic similarity.

But the responses were consistent with the MEQ score. All of them induced similarly high mystical experiences. This made us think that the responses were not specific to one substance.

Since you found that AI can produce similar language as people taking psychedelics, what issues does that raise to you about people using chatbots as trip sitters?

It’s important to remember when we talk about emotions like anxiety, and when we talk about the psychedelic experience, that we should not anthropomorphize. We as humans tend to think that other things, like LLMs, have human characteristics.

We’re not saying that the large language models can have psychedelic experiences, but they do know—because that’s what they are trained on—to use language which very much mimics what people are actually saying in those situations, without the experience itself.

It’s not the actual emotions or the actual psychedelic experience, it’s more like a mirror. Those models are mimicking or mirroring what we tell them. In this case it’s data from all over the internet, and from humans. They’re pretending that they are under the influence. We should remember that it’s not like the same thing as a human feels.

That also raises a bit of concern for us to get confused and think that they understand us. When people, for example, are using drugs, they trust those models because they speak in a very similar language. They can think that they can be their trip sitter, they can give them good advice, or that they can keep them safe, which is, in reality, not true.

LLMs or AI tools are so convincing in their linguistic ability and in the way they make us feel, even though we know it’s not a human but because they have access to all the data.

We need to be very, very cautious about that, and I think it’s important for people to also know the limitations.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity and length.