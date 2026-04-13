Around five years ago, a young man went to the emergency room in Manchester, England after taking a combination of drugs, and met Gregory Yates, an emergency physician on call. Yates learned the man had mixed a synthetic psychedelic drug, 2CB, with monoamine oxidase inhibitors, drugs that can intensify psychedelic effects.

But it was another drug the patient had taken that surprised Yates: a common antihistamine that he had bought in advance to act as a “trip killer,” in case the experience became too overwhelming. The antihistamine works, in part, by blocking serotonin, and the man said he had hoped it would stop the effects of the psychedelic drugs.

Yates became interested in whether people who take psychedelics recreationally, outside of medical contexts, were turning to other drugs for similar trip-ending purposes. Very little academic research on trip killers has been done; one 2022 study found that a blood pressure drug, ketanserin, could reduce or reverse the effects of LSD, potentially because the drug also interacts with serotonin receptors. But online, people were suggesting many more options. In 2024, Yates and a co-author published a paper in the Emergency Medical Journal that scoured Reddit posts to find what substances people regularly turned to when a trip doesn’t go as planned.

Yates said the doses mentioned on Reddit were sometimes dangerously high, and many of the “trip killers” listed didn’t necessarily work as intended. The Microdose talked to Yates about what substances people are using as they attempt to end a trip early. (As a medical professional, Yates does not endorse the use of any illicit drugs.)

What is a trip killer, and how did you first come across the concept?

There is no agreed definition. People have been doing this for ages, but there hasn’t been any sort of academic interest in trip killers to the point where somebody’s come up with an official definition.

A definition that I would use is: any pharmacological agent that has been employed by an individual to prematurely terminate the effects of psychedelic drugs or reduce their intensity. A lot of what you see is trip killers being used because people are freaking out or experiencing physically unpleasant effects of the drugs. But that’s not necessarily always the case. I’m aware of some cases where individuals have used trip killers to shut down a trip because they’ve got to go to work. The trip was going on longer than they expected. I’ve read one instance of an individual just getting really bored of a really long LSD trip, and using a trip killer to prematurely end it. They weren’t particularly distressed. They were just bored.

My interest in trip killers came from a patient that I saw in the emergency department five years ago. I was asked in the middle of the night to see this young male student who had taken a load of and, I quote from the nurse, “complicated sounding drugs,” who now had a high temperature.

The combination of high temperatures after recreational drugs can be a red flag for a life-threatening problem called serotonin syndrome. I came to see him, and he was all right. He was just quite twitchy and anxious. We got to talking, and he told me that he had taken a combination of drugs, which is quite unusual. He’d had two monoamine oxidase inhibitors, and he’d taken a hefty dose of 2CB— a fairly potent drug seen as similar to mescaline. His trip had become more potent than he had anticipated, probably because of the MAO inhibitors.

To shut it down, he took a dose of cyproheptadine, which he’d bought in advance. It’s just an antihistamine, actually, with some anti-serotonin properties. Today it is a mostly hospital-used drug, and it is a serotonin antagonist, so it blocks serotonergic activity. He bought it legally from an online pharmacy and had it ready as an escape if he had a bad trip. He calmed down a wee bit, but he decided to go to hospital anyway to get checked out. But by the time he’d arrived at triage, I think he mostly treated himself to be honest.

Your subsequent 2024 paper tried to find out what people were saying about trip killers online. Where did you look to find that information?

I co-authored this with Dr. Emily Mellon. I’ll tell you where we looked unsuccessfully first: we tried traditional academic methods. We did a review of medical databases to try and find any reports in the medical literature about trip killer usage, and we found the sum total of one paper which had used olanzapine, an antipsychotic, for this purpose. But we didn’t find anything else.

We fished around a bit on the internet, we found a few case reports on Erowid and blue light, which are legacy drug websites. But they were pretty sparse and they didn’t answer the questions that we were trying to ask. We used Reddit in the end, which is a massively publicly accessible database for illicit drug use.

We got about 700 relevant posts which were generated from 128 threads. Most of them were about LSD, mushrooms, and MDMA, but there were some occasional references to other psychedelics. The users mostly described or recommended use of prescription drugs, but there was some mention of herbal remedies as well.

What were the most commonly mentioned drugs?

In terms of drug classes, those were benzodiazepines, antipsychotics, and antidepressants. We would use the generic names for them; the three most common were alprazolam, diazepam, Quetiapine. Your American readers might recognize Xanax, Seroquel, and Valium. They absolutely dominated the results. Everything else was footnotes.

Did people recommend these because they had tried it before and it helped? Or was it based on a chemistry-based hypothesis, like that the active ingredient would block or counter a psychedelic drug?

I wanted to write about this in the original paper, and we did actually collect some data on it. A lot of comments did express a rationale and I divided it up into three groups in my head.

Number one, there were people who were quite aware of either medical guidelines or what they would likely be receiving should they go to hospital. These were people who’d been through, for example, the psychiatric system before, and were well aware that benzodiazepines and antipsychotics are the absolute mainstay of treatment for agitation. They were emulating what they had been through in the past, or what they had read in medical guidelines.

There was a second group of people for whom it was purely experiential. They had done it before, because they were either recreationally already using something like Xanax, and were aware of its downer effect, or were aware of friends doing the same thing.

And then the third group of people were—I need a better term for this—psychonauts or sort gentlemen scientists types who had read the pharmacology. A lot of the users who were bringing up Quetiapine were aware that antipsychotics have powerful serotonin antagonist side effects, and therefore were using them as 5-HT2A antagonists. They had read about the pharmacology of the drug, and therefore felt it was the theoretically appropriate drug to use, and got hold of it for that reason.

What are some of the risks or red flags that came up to you when you saw the drugs that people were using as trip killers?

There’s quite a few risks. Benzodiazepines have a load of uses in medicine. If you’re an emergency care doctor, these are the mainstay of treatment for a lot of agitated patients. But if overdosed, they can put you in a coma. They can make you stop breathing, they can tank your blood pressure. They can do quite a lot of bad things, and actually, you see more of these harmful effects in people who have never used a benzodiazepine before. The actual doses recommended by some of the users on Reddit were pretty wild. Even if I had a patient in a hospital setting, I’m not sure I’d be giving some of these doses. And if I was, they would be heavily monitored.

Antipsychotics and antidepressants have a different set of risks to benzodiazepines. An example would be life threatening heart arrhythmias, particularly with antipsychotics. That’s the boring risk that your readers are probably well aware of anyway.

A more interesting risk, in my view, is if you have an individual who’s taking, for example, MDMA that they’ve mixed with other drugs, and they’re trying to use a trip killer because they’re worried about the physical effects of what they’re taking. One of the dangers is that it just doesn’t work. And instead of reaching for actual medical help, what you’ve tried to do is self-treat unsuccessfully, and now your runaway train problem has got even worse. Self-treatment can distract from actual medical treatment, or it can delay actual medical treatment.

The other thing is a trip killer might be completely ineffective because you don’t know what’s in it. A lot of the users on Reddit were buying their benzodiazepines from the street. And one thing that we know from the toxicology literature is that street benzodiazepines are terrible. They’re often misdosed. They often contain research benzos, not actual alprazolam, and often they contain other narcotics. They can either be too effective or completely ineffective, and you wouldn’t really know until you used it.

I don’t know massive amounts about psychedelic culture, but I do talk to a lot of patients who use psychedelic drugs. If you think there’s a possibility you might have to shut this trip off pharmacologically, are you really dosing safely? Are you really confident in this drug that you’re about to use? Part of me thinks that the feeling that you need to have a benzodiazepine sat next raises the question: are you really comfortable using this LSD? I don’t know.

Psychonauts are a fascinating group of people for us in emergency medicine, because they are different from our other drug users. But it can be a mixed bag. I was talking about this with one of the emergency medicine doctors that I work with, and our overall feeling is that psychonauts are often the most proactive in harm reduction and safety behaviors. These are usually the patients who paid attention to things like trip sitters, low and slow dosing, things like this. But there’s also the potential for big crises because these are the patients who are ordering obscure Russian research pharmaceuticals and they can fly too close to the sun.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity and length.