Compass announces promising yet modest results from second Phase 3 trial

On Tuesday, Compass Pathways announced results from COMP006, its second Phase 3 trial using the company’s formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, for treatment-resistant depression. The results have not yet been peer-reviewed, but according to the company, participants who received two 25mg doses of COMP360 showed a “highly statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in symptom severity” compared to participants who received 1mg placebo doses of the drug. Participants’ depression symptoms were assessed using a standard clinical measure of depression called the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS). On average, participants who received the two 25mg doses of COMP360 showed a 3.8 point decrease in MADRS scores compared to the placebo group.

These results were nearly identical to those of COMP005, the company’s first Phase 3 trial, in which participants received just one dosing session. Those results were initially reported in June 2025, and in that trial the difference between the 25mg group versus a group that received an inert placebo was 3.6.

At the time, we noted that compared with the company’s Phase 2b results, published in The New England Journal of Medicine in 2022, COMP005’s outcomes were less impressive: in the earlier study, the difference in MADRS scores between the 25mg group and 1mg group was, on average, 6.6 points, nearly twice that of what the company reported for both of these Phase 3 trials.

In a post on X, UCSF researcher Balázs Szigeti noted that Compass had modified its definition of “clinically meaningful” in COMP006’s results compared to earlier studies. In this most recent announcement, Compass defined a meaningful response as a greater than 25% decrease in MADRS score, but the company has previously used 50% as their criteria in reporting data from pilot studies and its Phase 2B study results. “Virtually all studies measure the ‘response rate’ which is defined as a MADRS reduction of at least 50%, not 25%,” Szigeti wrote. Fellow UCSF researcher Robin Carhart-Harris noted the same thing in an X post: “Odd switch in definition of response criteria here,” he wrote, calling this trial’s response rate “quite underwhelming.” But, he noted, a “25+% drop is clinically meaningful, it’s just inconsistent with the standard criteria for response.”

Still, UCSF’s Szigeti wrote that in his view, the company’s two Phase 3 studies “should be enough for FDA approval.” Similarly, Jerry Rosenbaum, director of Massachusetts General Hospital’s Center for Neuroscience of Psychedelics, told STAT that the data “probably meets the bar for approval,” though “it doesn’t shout out to you that this is miraculous.”

Compass’s stock price has increased by some 30% since the company announced their results on Tuesday.

Missouri hearings on ibogaine and psilocybin bills, New Hampshire psilocybin bill advances

On Monday, the Missouri Emerging Issues committee held a hearing to discuss House Bill 2961, a bill that proposes the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services award grants to study ibogaine in the treatment of opioid use disorder, substance use disorder, or “any other neurological or mental health condition for which ibogaine demonstrates efficacy.” The bill states that money for this research could come from private sources as well as the federal government, and would be put in an “ibogaine study fund,” and the state would receive a stake in the intellectual property and commercial rights of any drug that comes out of the research.

At the hearing, all attendees who spoke did so in favor of the bill. Among them were first responders and veterans who talked ardently about how receiving ibogaine treatment in Mexico saved their lives or “cured” them of a range of issues, from PTSD and depression to back pain. Many of these testimonies were moving and tearful; though speakers were limited to two-minute speeches, the committee allowed one particularly passionate speaker to keep talking for more than 10 minutes.

Over a dozen people submitted written testimony ahead of time, including psychedelic non-profit VETS’s legislative director Logan Davidson (who lives in Texas and has worked on psychedelics legislation in the state), and members of the Modern Health Coalition, which one member described as “a Missouri-based organization dedicated to advancing legislative and regulatory policies that support responsible psychedelic research, education, and clinical trials.”

Just three people opposed the bill. Two were registered lobbyists with the Missouri State Medical Association; the other took issue with the bill’s dependence on federal approval for ibogaine to make the drug accessible at the state level, and raised questions about what happens if disputes arise over intellectual property interests.

This week, Missouri lawmakers also took up House Bill 1717, which would allow people with PTSD, major depressive disorder, substance use disorder, or a person receiving end-of-life care to take psilocybin under supervision of a licensed medical professional. Missouri’s Emerging Issues committee also heard testimony about the bill in their Monday session. The bill’s sponsors, Republican State Representative Matthew Overcast and Richard West, also introduced the ibogaine legislation above. “There’s nothing more American than the ability to choose which medication works for you,” Overcast said, after asserting that pharmaceutical companies had no incentive to cure mental illness.

Meanwhile in New Hampshire, the state house passed HB 1809, which proposes initiating a medical psilocybin program run by the state’s Department of Health and Human Services. Earlier this legislative session, representatives declined to advance HB 1796, a similar bill that went into much greater detail about the potential program’s parameters. The less specific HB 1809 now heads to the House Finance Committee for review; should that committee approve it, it will head to the full State Senate for a vote.

Helus’s DMT formulation shows promise in treating depression

A new study published in Nature Medicine suggests that a formulation of the psychedelic compound DMT could help treat moderate to severe depression. In the Phase 2a study, a group of researchers primarily affiliated with Imperial College London and Small Pharma (a UK-based biotech company that has since been purchased by Helus, formerly known as Cybin) gave 34 adults with depression either a single dose of intravenous DMT — its proprietary formulation, which it calls SPL026 — or a placebo. The IV infusion took 10 minutes, and participants were accompanied by two therapists to provide what the authors characterize as “silent, attentive support.” Compared to other classic psychedelics such as psilocybin or LSD, DMT trips are generally fairly short; when injected, the drug’s effects can wear off within minutes. The researchers assessed participants’ depression symptoms before the DMT dose, then one and two weeks after the dosing session. After a week, participants who received DMT scored on average 10 points lower on the MADRS compared to those in the placebo group; after two weeks, that difference was 7 points.

At the two-week mark, participants were able to receive a second dose of DMT. This time, all participants knew that they were receiving the drug (researchers call this kind of study an open label design). The researchers again assessed participants’ depressive symptoms at 3, 4, 6, and 14 weeks. Those who were originally in the DMT group — meaning they’d received two doses of the drug — showed little additional change in their Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale score in the weeks immediately following their second dose, but those who were in the placebo group showed a significant decrease in MADRS score following their DMT dose. The authors interpreted these results to mean that just one dose is effective in decreasing depressive symptoms; the second dose didn’t further improve participants’ depressive symptoms.

The day after the paper was published, Helus’s share price jumped around 15%.

The company is no longer continuing to study intravenous DMT, it says in a press release, but these results will inform the company’s development of HLP004, an intramuscular formulation of DMT the company is studying as a potential treatment for generalized anxiety disorder.

Compass lobbyist Tess Bettler speaks to the Vermont Senate Committee on Health and Welfare. (via YouTube )

Compass laying groundwork for COMP360 trigger law in Vermont

Tess Bettler, associate director of government affairs at UK-based pharmaceutical company Compass Pathways, presented to the Vermont Senate Committee on Health and Welfare on Wednesday morning. The hearing took place in a charmingly intimate room in the Vermont State House; Bettler was the last speaker in the meeting, and she explained that Compass’s synthetic formulation of psilocybin, COMP360, showed promise in treating depression and that the company would soon be seeking approval for the drug from the Food and Drug Administration. “We are asking for your help to ensure that patients have access to this innovative treatment, in the event it is FDA-approved and rescheduled by the Drug Enforcement Administration,” Bettler read from written testimony submitted ahead of the committee meeting. Bettler also explained that in order to prescribe the drug, Vermont would need to pass legislation to add it to the list of the state’s regulated drugs, and along with her testimony, Bettler submitted draft language for that state legislation.

That language specifically names “crystalline polymorph psilocybin,” which refers to Compass’s proprietary formulation called COMP360. Over the last year, Compass has introduced similar bills in at least ten states; Bettler herself testified in Kansas and Pennsylvania.

The committee seemed receptive to the idea of allowing psilocybin use; one lawmaker said she was “in favor of exploring alternative therapies under the watchful eye of a practitioner, of a therapist and a doctor.” None of the lawmakers indicated that they were aware that this draft language applies only to the company’s formulation of the drug.

Canadian writer Sheila Heti sets out to try several forms of psychedelic therapy and reports back on the experience for Granta.

In Q4 of 2025, psychedelic drug developers continued to invest in paying lobbyists, with Compass leading the bunch with $100,000 of spending, reports Psychedelic Alpha.

MAPS just announced it will be holding the next Psychedelic Science conference in Denver again in May 2027.

Oregon Health & Science University announced it received a five-year, $3.3 million grant from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) to study the safety and effectiveness of Oregon’s state-regulated psilocybin program. Shereef Elnahal, who was formerly the under secretary for Veterans Affairs and has spoken openly about his enthusiasm for psychedelic drugs, is now OHSU’s president.

