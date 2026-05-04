During the pandemic, Talea Cornelius, a health psychologist at Columbia University, read The Hidden Lives of Trees, a book about the invisible ways that trees are connected to each other through underground root and mycelium networks. It reminded her of something she had learned studying social psychology: how important it is to have a shared reality with others.

A shared reality means that you view the world similarly with a romantic partner, a friend, or a parent. In relationships, having a shared reality has been shown to bring people closer together, and lead people to have a greater sense of meaning in their life. “There’s this desire to be on the same page,” Cornelius told me. What might happen in relationships if one person has a transformative experience, like with psychedelics, and the other does not? Would one person leave behind the shared reality they had created?

Earlier this year, Cornelius co-published a paper in the Journal of Psychoactive Drugs analyzing survey responses from 798 people and 81 couples about their psychedelic use, and whether their romantic partners also took a psychedelic. (She focused on LSD and psilocybin, and excluded MDMA).

She found that when romantic partners used psychedelics with their significant others, it was associated with an increased shared understanding, yet the opposite was also true. Doing psychedelics without one’s partner was indirectly associated with the later decision to end a romantic relationship. The Microdose talked to Cornelius about how psychedelics affect a relationship’s shared reality, and whether psychedelic-assisted therapists should take people’s love lives into account.

What got you thinking about shared realities in couples, and with psychedelics?

A lot of research in behavioral health shows interventions that enroll dyads instead of individuals. Interventions for couples, for example, can be more powerful and longer lasting, and we know that social relationships powerfully impact health.

If I go to therapy, and I do a ton of work—let’s say I have anger issues—and then I come back home to visit my parents, they haven’t seen me in years. They start treating me like I’m angry all the time. That’s going to be much harder for me to maintain the work that I have done on not being an angry person, because I’d be responding to the signals that they’re giving to me.

Some of the studies that Roland Griffiths did had community observer ratings in it. I remember seeing that people who weren’t even that close to the people who had enrolled in these trials could see and validate an improvement in the person’s behavior, mood. If you have someone who can validate your reality, who can validate the psychedelic experience; they understand what you went through, might that result in stronger positive effects that last for a longer time? My hypothesis was yes.

Why did you exclude MDMA?

Classic psychedelics are very different in that your experience is internal. If you think about the stereotypical MDMA experience, people are like, “Oh, it’s love and sunshine and rainbows.” People are doing research with MDMA and couples therapy. On MDMA, people are present, their eyes are open, they’re speaking with each other. Whereas other psychedelics in research are very different. It’s often: put headphones on, put eye cover on— you’re going to traverse something internal to you. That’s not to say that you can’t feel very connected. There can be a sense of shared oneness, but it’s not shared—I can’t sit at the dinner table and have my psychedelic experience with you.

Who were the people and couples who responded to your survey, and what did you learn about them?

This is not a representative survey; it is people who self-selected. Oftentimes, people who self-select are very enthusiastic about their own psychedelic experiences. There was not a single person in my sample who had never used a psychedelic in their lifetime, and we know that’s not representative of the general population.

We had questions about their own personal history of psychedelic use, which included how many times they’ve used psychedelics in the relationship. It did not have to be a current relationship. We asked them to recall what was the single most meaningful experience they had while they were in their romantic relationship. The partner was not required to have taken a psychedelic in that relationship or ever, actually. They also had to be willing to invite their partner to complete the survey as well. I found a way to connect people’s survey responses without collecting any identifiable information.

The primary question was: does taking a psychedelic together or not together change the way that a person feels about their shared understanding within a romantic relationship? To get at that, we asked about physical intimacy, emotional closeness, spiritual closeness, relationship satisfaction, tenderness, and commitment to the relationship. Also, we asked about conflict, collaboration within the relationship, point of view—the ability to take the other partner’s point of view—and openness to experience in their relationship.

We did mostly find that taking that psychedelic together led to a greater sense of shared reality, and to improvements in the relationship. Conversely, there was an indirect association where people who had a lesser degree of shared reality after using a psychedelic when they were not with their partner ended the relationship.

Why do you think a relationship would end after one partner does psychedelics alone?

I’m always very cautious about these things because it is just speculation. My initial hypothesis was that it’s really important to have a shared sense of reality. If I’m disrupting the sense of shared reality that I have together with my partner, I will not be as comfortable with them. I won’t want to be with them anymore. We say opposites attract, but that’s not necessarily true. If people are using a psychedelic separately, and then completely changing how they interface with the world, it’s going to disrupt how they’re interfacing with each other.

Anecdotally, I remember talking to someone who said that they had a psychedelic trip with a person who was not yet their partner, and it brought them extremely close, close enough that they started a relationship, and it was a very intense and positive relationship. And then on the other flip side, I’ve heard about people whose partners went off to do psychedelics by themselves and came back on a completely different wavelength.

An obvious example of how this might happen is with spirituality. Let’s say that we’re both atheists, and then you go off and you have a psychedelic experience, and you come back believing in some sort of an entity. A person might think, “I just don’t know you, we don’t see the world in the same way. We’re not able to validate each other’s experience.” I could see that having a very negative impact on that relationship.

An alternative explanation could be that a person is distressed in their relationship, and therefore they’re going to take a psychedelic by themselves—and that’s the reason they broke up. Nothing to do with the psychedelic. They never had good shared reality to begin with, and so they didn’t share the psychedelic experience with their partner.

Should practitioners focus more on the impact that these treatments might have on people’s personal lives?

I am very motivated by the fact that we don’t know when a psychedelic therapy experience might impact somebody’s relationships. If I went in for psychedelic therapy, my partner may not support me at all. They may be upset that I’m going because they think it’s “bad” drugs. Or maybe my partner doesn’t know because I’m not telling them, because I’m worried that they’re going to judge me for it. Maybe they’re super supportive.

My concern is more about the formal treatment setting, because we don’t want to do harm by accident to people’s relationships. And there’s a benefit that we’re not taking advantage of, if we can improve the outcomes of psychedelic treatments by incorporating loved ones, then we should be paying attention to that. More than anything, I just want people to be thinking about this and talking about it.

My research came from a very strong curiosity of understanding the world through social construction. We so often just study individuals. It’s easier to do. But one plus one is not two when you’re doing research. One plus one is…I don’t really know. How are we going to measure two people when there’s something emergent between them?

Just like with other things, going out to dinner, going on a vacation with your partner, and having shared experiences is a good thing. You wouldn’t want to be in a relationship with someone you don’t want to do anything with. It just happens to be that this is a particularly powerful, transformative experience, and it can bring people closer together. But it might also mean that if you do it alone, that you leave someone behind.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity and length.