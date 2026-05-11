An often-shared piece of advice is to not make a huge life change immediately after a psychedelic experience. In the afterglow of a trip, it might be tempting to quit your job or move cities. It’s better to process the experience first, rather than react quickly.

And yet, people often take psychedelics because they want to introduce a big change, said Nic Carlisle, a health behaviorist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. In clinical trials, psychedelics have been shown to induce shifts in mental health symptoms, or behaviors around using other substances, such as nicotine or alcohol. In psychedelic experiences that take place outside of a research setting, people might expect, or be waiting for, some monumental change to occur.

Researchers are increasingly trying to better understand how people are taking and experiencing these substances out in the world, outside of a clinical setting. In April, a team of researchers published a study using the relatively new “Psychedelic-related Major Life Changes Questionnaire” to survey 581 people and found that around 83 percent of respondents reported a life change after psychedelic use. But the participants were recruited online and at Entheofest, an annual psychedelic advocacy event, so the study may have been biased towards those with positive feelings about psychedelics.

Carlisle’s research focuses more generally on how social and psychological experiences shape health behavior and, ultimately, health outcomes. Earlier this year, he co-authored a paper in Scientific Reports examining the prevalence of major life changes following a psychedelic experience in a sample of people that weren’t initially told that psychedelics were the topic of the study. The Microdose talked to Carlisle about what he discovered about how likely major life changes are, and who might be the most prone to them.

How do you define a major life change? You use the phrase “quantum change,” in your paper—what is that?

We’re talking about a change that’s not just a shift in mood or perspective, but a consequential change in how someone lives, relates to others, or understands themselves.

In the paper, we were interested in changes that were concrete enough to be reported as life events: change in relationship, quitting alcohol or other substances, changes in diet or exercise patterns, leaving a job or career, changing religious beliefs—things of that nature.

The phrase “quantum change” comes from earlier psychology literature. It refers to a sudden, profound, enduring change in a person’s life or their worldview. In the psychedelic context, the idea is that an acute experience might involve powerful insights into the self, into relationships, behavior, and meaning, and that those insights can lead, sometimes at least, people to make significant changes afterward.

It’s important to say that “major” doesn’t automatically mean good. And “transformative” doesn’t automatically mean therapeutic. That was part of what motivated this study. We specifically note in the paper that whether these changes actually improve health likely depends on a whole host of things that unfortunately we didn’t have access to.

What kinds of people did you ask about life changes following psychedelics?

I think what makes this study unique is that the recruitment materials did not mention psychedelics. That helped reduce the chance that we were only recruiting people who had especially meaningful psychedelic experiences.

We used data from two samples of US adults who reported lifetime psychedelic use. The first sample was stratified to be nationally representative of US adults by age, race, race, ethnicity and sex. And so we use that sample to estimate the prevalence of these major life changes. The second data set was larger and it was more sociodemographically diverse, although it was not technically nationally representative. Then we used that to explore which demographic characteristics might be associated with reporting a major life change.

To give away the ending, in the nationally representative sample, about one in five people who had ever used psychedelics reported at least one major life change that they attributed to that psychedelic experience. The larger, more diverse sample was more like one in four. So yes, these changes do appear to occur. They’re not uncommon, but they’re also certainly not universal.

This was one of the most important takeaways: psychedelic-related transformation is real for some people, but a lot of our hype and public conversations make it sound like it is more common or even inevitable, and that’s not necessarily what the data show.

What kinds of life changes were they?

The most common changes were in relationship status, changes related to diet and exercise, and changes related to substance use—which mirrors a lot of the research happening around use of psychedelics for substance use treatment—and change in religious beliefs. Smaller proportions reported quitting a job or a career, changing their family intentions, and things of that nature.

What stood out to me is that these changes do span very different domains. Some are directly health related, like reducing substance use or changing exercise, and others are relational, existential, or identity related. I think that range matters, because it suggests that maybe psychedelic experiences don’t only operate through symptom reduction. For some people, they may prompt a broader reassessment of values and relationships and identity.

Obviously the list of changes was not exhaustive. And we didn’t measure the valence of some of those changes. Some of them are obvious from the wording of the question—quitting alcohol or substances or tobacco or other substances is inherently good. Other ones might depend on context.

Did you learn anything about the kinds of people who might be more prone to making a big life change?

That’s something I was really interested in. In the larger sample, there were three factors that were most strongly associated with reporting a major life change: those who were a younger age, higher religiosity, and had greater lifetime frequency of psychedelic use.

To dig into each of those a little bit more: Respondents who were 18 to 29 had more than three times the odds of reporting a major life change, compared to respondents who were 40 to 50. People who described themselves as quiet or very religious also had more than three times the odds compared to people who said they were not religious. And then the strongest association was lifetime frequency of psychedelic use. People who reported using psychedelics more than 20 times had about 10 times the odds of reporting compared to people who only used psychedelics once.

We have to interpret these findings sort of cautiously. This is cross sectional data, so you can’t say that the psychedelic caused the change, or that these characteristics necessarily came before the change, but I think the patterns are suggestive. Younger adults may be more developmentally fluid and in a more developmentally fluid period of their life. Religious or spiritual frameworks may help people interpret or integrate their experiences. And of course, people who have taken more psychedelics have had more opportunities to have such an experience, and they may be more likely to seek out experiences they view as transformative.

Have your findings changed how you think psychedelic therapists and other professionals should talk about major life changes, and whether to anticipate them?

It’s something we have to be careful about. The idea that everybody has a meaningful, transformative experience is in some ways dangerous, because it sets an expectation. And then—what do you do when you don’t have that experience? What kind of feelings does that elicit in the person? Perhaps feelings of failure, or feelings of loss of hope in people who were searching for an answer and searching for that experience, and didn’t receive it.

Some of that affects the way I think we should talk about psychedelics more broadly, and public health messaging. We never encourage people to self-dose. But these are substances that have been around for millennia, and people are going to use them outside the clinical, therapeutic setting. So I think being a little more realistic in our messaging and the way we talk about it is likely to be helpful for the public.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity and length.