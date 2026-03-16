In the 1992 video game Ecco the Dolphin, a dolphin tries to find his lost pod, but along the way, gets abducted by aliens. A 2025 documentary, John Lilly and the Earth Coincidence Control Office, opens with images from the game, in part because it succinctly captures the interests of the film’s protagonist: dolphin intelligence, extraterrestrial life, and submersion in water.

John C. Lilly was an American scientist who invented the sensory deprivation tank, studied cetacean communication, and experimented with LSD and ketamine—sometimes all at the same time. The documentary follows Lilly’s journey from young scientist to countercultural icon. He’s infamous for flooding a Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands house for a female researcher to live alongside a young male dolphin, and inspiring Hollywood movies like The Day of the Dolphin and Altered States as well as a nascent marine environmental movement.

The film was made by Michael Almereyda and Courtney Stephens, and narrated by Chloë Sevigny. Stephens studied medical anthropology while an undergraduate at University of California Berkeley, and said that she tends to work on subjects that move between fantasy and reality. “John Lilly was a great candidate for that,” she told me. The Microdose talked to Stephens about her and Almereyda’s approach to the film and her takeaways from Lilly’s life.

How did you pick John Lilly as a documentary subject?

I came across Lilly back when I was an undergrad, and I used to see his books floating around in used bookstores. I knew him more from his psychedelic writing, so his later books: Programming and Metaprogramming in the Human Biocomputer and The Center of the Cyclone.

I was fascinated by his public persona as a kind of renegade scientist. What was interesting about him, from the perspective of making a film, is the way that he circulates as a set of ideas, not unlike a musician or William Burroughs character. There’s a lot of tension between that and rigorous science. It was interesting to think about a figure who had that cipher quality.

A dolphin’s speech is recorded with a microphone. (Courtesy of Courtney Stephens.)

He was involved in a lot of different things: dolphin communication, sensory deprivation tanks, psychedelics, coincidences, aliens. Did you want to foreground one of them, or explain how they interweaved with each other?

We wanted to try to tackle the entire thing.

For Michael and I both, the idea that there were two Hollywood movies about this person that had nothing to do with each other was really interesting. I think his interests are connected through the question of consciousness, and also water. What was really interesting was not just the ideas, but also the full arc of a life that had light and dark. He was really a figure of his time. He’s in military science in the 1950s, he’s in experimental work in the 60s. He’s at Esalen in the 70s.

We show some of those ideas, not just in the moment that Lilly was in control of them, but as they spread through the culture, and took on other shapes—through other people’s work, environmental movements, and the new age. We all share this idea that whales and dolphins are complex, intelligent beings. That’s just become a basic cultural belief that we don’t even really think about where it came from, but Lilly was a major part of that.

That’s the ripple effect of Lilly. The film is about Lilly, but it’s really a cultural history of the late 20th century, and how some of these ideas impacted and changed American culture.

He’s also a receiver of a lot of cultural shifts, specifically the idea of the rights of nonhuman entities. The huge paradox is, of course, that his early experimentation with dolphins is conducted in ways that we would frown on. At the same time, his books influence a lot of people to go into marine mammal science.

A newspaper clip about Lilly’s research. (Courtesy of Courtney Stephens.)

There’s so much amazing archival material in the film, from Lilly’s childhood into his later years. Where did it come from?

Some of it came from Lilly’s archive at Stanford University in the library. Some of it is public materials: TV show appearances and things like that. Over time, a lot of stuff came to us that we weren’t initially aware of: his appearance on different shows, later conferences that he attended. We also looked at stuff that Lilly’s not in: archives of Esalen workshops, media involving dolphins. We were interested in the way that some the iconography around Lilly spreads beyond Lilly.

Through a series of strange coincidences, we met somebody who had known Lilly’s son, and he was in possession of not only the home movies that John Lilly had shot of his kids, but also his own home movies from when he was a kid that his dad had shot. Those are in the movie, and have never been featured in anything before. That was exciting. In the movie we see him from probably age ten to his early 80s.

The story around Lilly is so complicated, and there’s really a lot to be written about it. But what you can do with a film that you can’t do in a book is expose people to a person and allow an audience to just sit and witness someone: the energy and information that’s transmitted through being present with somebody.

Lilly really was a showman at some level. He knows how to—I don’t want to say work the camera—but enter people’s fantasy worlds. I think that that suited him to work with the media. And he was present in all kinds of media towards the end of his life, including weirdo tech magazines, all kinds of things

His beliefs about dolphin language didn’t pan out scientifically, and as you mentioned, dolphins suffered under his care. His other views on drugs or aliens pushed against the boundaries of the rational mind. How did you cover his more fringe attitudes or actions?

That was one of the big challenges. And why it was also valuable to have two directors on the film. We had our own internal conflicts around how to represent some of these things; how much to humor Lilly with his self-mythologizing, and how much to come down harder on him when we had information that was contrary to his narrative.

Like, everything concerning his lab in the 1960s. Why people left. How the dolphins suffered. There’s a kind of narrative that Peter [the dolphin] committed suicide out of heartbreak after a kind of love affair [with a female researcher]. We say in the film that it’s more likely that he died of neglect and mistreatment, as did other dolphins in that facility.

It gets into these philosophical questions around documentaries. What is the responsibility of the filmmaker to show versus tell? Our approach was to give the audience the information we had and not guide their hand overly.

But another angle on this entire thing is that we live in a country where our culture has been magnetized by charismatic and irresponsible men, and continues to be. Some of the more megalomaniacal parts of Lilly, we saw as relevant and part of an archetype of the wizard figure that was worth exploring.

I’m also interested in failure, and I’m interested in people who change a lot. I think the Internet creates a kind of virtual space where people can become static figures, just names. I’m really interested in lifetimes where people go through huge shifts. It’s nice to rescue Lilly from just being a weird cult figure who is only tanks ketamine, dolphins, and LSD.

(Courtesy of Courtney Stephens.)

After spending so much time with him, did you take any personal lessons from Lilly’s life?

I still find Lilly vexing and fascinating, and I don’t think that we’ve escaped the cult of Lilly-esque characters. What else would I say? I guess, be careful getting high on your own supply.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity and length.



John Lilly and the Earth Coincidence Control Office recently played at BAMPFA in Berkeley, California as part of the Psychedelia & Cinema festival running March 1–May 10, 2026.