At the start of President Donald Trump’s second term, psychedelics advocates were hopeful his administration would take swift action to advance psychedelic medicalization. His appointees from Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Food and Drug Administration Commissioner (FDA) Marty Makary to Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins, had all spoken favorably about the promises of these substances as potential medicines. Last July, Kennedy even said psychedelics would be available to Americans within 12 months.

Up until recently, that timeline seemed all but impossible — but with Trump’s recent executive order on psychedelics, it just might be plausible after all. A section of that order directed the FDA to issue three “priority vouchers” to psychedelics companies. (For more on the executive order, read our coverage from last week.) The Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher program, first announced in June 2025, accelerates approval of drugs that address “national health priorities” from the usual 10-12 months to as little as a month or two. According to the FDA, national health priorities include “addressing a health crisis in the U.S.” and “addressing unmet public health needs.” Since the program was announced, there’s been speculation that psychedelics could be beneficiaries of these vouchers.

The first nine voucher recipients were announced in October 2025, and while a ketamine company was included, no other psychedelics companies made the list. But in February, STAT reported that Compass Pathways, which has developed a formulation of psilocybin they call COMP 360, was originally set to receive a voucher, but that the White House vetoed it at the last minute. The voucher program has also been criticized by FDA staffers and lawmakers, who have raised concerns that the White House was too directly involved in the FDA’s voucher decisions.

At the executive order’s signing ceremony on April 18, Makary promised that the recipients of the vouchers would be announced within the following week. Last Friday, the FDA released the list of three psychedelic voucher recipients. Unlike previous voucher announcements, the FDA did not list specific companies; rather, they listed only substances and the indication for which the substance was being studied: psilocybin for treatment-resistant depression, psilocybin for major depressive disorder, and methylone, which is similar to MDMA, for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

While the FDA has still not officially confirmed which companies received vouchers, shortly after releasing the news, journalists, analysts, and advocates began piecing together which companies would be getting them. Psilocybin for treatment-resistant depression was likely to be Compass Pathways, which has previously announced that they’d likely submit a New Drug Application for COMP 360, their formulation of psilocybin, before the end of the year. Psilocybin for major depressive disorder appeared to be the non-profit Usona Institute, which also later confirmed their selection. And the only company studying methylone, an analog of MDMA often called “MDMC,” is New York-based Transcend Therapeutics, which recently announced plans to be acquired by Japanese pharmaceutical giant Otsuka Pharmaceutical. All three companies have now confirmed they are indeed voucher recipients.

Psychedelic Alpha’s Josh Hardman noted that the FDA had posted — then deleted — a message on social media that a voucher had been given to a company studying LSD for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), rather than methylone for PTSD. The only company studying LSD for GAD is Definium Therapeutics (formerly MindMed), suggesting that the FDA was also looking at the New York-based pharmaceutical company as a potential voucher recipient but chose not to include them at this time.

One notable omission from the list: Resilient Pharmaceuticals (formerly Lykos), the first and only company so far to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for a psychedelic. In 2024, the FDA decided not to approve the company’s bid to use MDMA in the treatment of PTSD, but Transcend’s methylone for PTSD fills a similar niche in the voucher roster. In recent months, Resilient Pharmaceuticals has said its data is undergoing an independent audit, but it’s not clear when the company might attempt resubmission of their application — and whether the company will choose to conduct another Phase 3 study, as it was encouraged to do by FDA regulators in their review of its initial NDA back in August 2024. The Microdose reached out to Resilient for comment, but did not receive a response before publication.

How exactly a review process that usually takes 10-12 months will be compressed into 1-2 months is still a bit murky. “Faster timelines may be operationally justified, but they carry broader consequences,” says Rotem Petranker, director of the Canadian Centre for Psychedelic Science and an advisor to psilocybin company Rose Hill Life Sciences. “In emerging therapeutic categories, perception often shapes adoption as much as data. If accelerated review is interpreted as reduced scrutiny, it can undermine confidence not just in a single product, but in the category as a whole.” Petranker emphasizes transparency in the process as a way to build trust.

The recipients of the vouchers are emphasizing that the FDA’s new program does not expedite the speed or decrease the rigor of research. On Tuesday, a representative for Usona Institute told The Microdose the company is not doing interviews, but wrote in a statement: “The voucher expedites the timeline only; it does not alter scientific or regulatory standards.” In an interview with The Microdose, Compass Pathways CEO Kabir Nath emphasized the same: “We are not seeking any form of psychedelic exceptionalism,” he said. “We have always been very clear that we are going to deliver to the psychiatry division of the FDA a package that is as good as any other package they’re going to see from another drug in psychiatry.”

When asked how the FDA’s end of the review could be expedited, Nath said while the details were still being ironed out, it would likely involve more meetings between the company and agency — including a faster turnaround for Compass to respond to the FDA’s requests for more information — and that different FDA departments would conduct their work in parallel instead of sequentially.

How companies will adjust to this accelerated review process isn’t clear either. Transcend just recently began enrolling patients in the company’s Phase 3 trials, meaning its New Drug Application to the FDA is still likely years away. The company did not respond to The Microdose’s interview request. Usona has not given a timeline for its New Drug Application, but completed enrollment in its Phase 3 trial last November. Compass’s Nath says the company was planning to be ready for submission by the end of the year anyway. The company recently announced training grants for healthcare providers to administer COMP360, and has been laying other groundwork in anticipation of a post-approval roll out, including partnering with healthcare clinics and facilities and lobbying state legislatures to automatically reschedule COMP360, should the drug be approved by the FDA.

One thing is clear: when it comes to psychedelic access in the U.S., medicalization is now the ascendant model. In the early 2020s, psychedelic advocates fought hard for decriminalization efforts and state-by-state psychedelic access programs like Oregon’s, which explicitly distanced itself from psychedelics as medical treatment. But with this new federal focus on expediting FDA approval and more state legislation proposing medical models for psychedelic access, there will be even more focus on the development and commercialization of psychedelic pharmaceuticals drugs.

Trump’s executive order and the FDA voucher announcements had an immediate effect on psychedelic stocks. Compass’s share price skyrocketed from $6.66 in early April to a high of $9.92 after the order. (As of Thursday evening, the share price settled at $9.06.) Neither Transcend, a privately held company, nor the nonprofit Usona are publicly traded, but other psychedelics companies, such as GH Research, Definium, and AtaiBeckley also saw bumps in their share prices after Trump’s executive order. And bets on Polymarket, a cryptocurrency-based prediction market, in favor of the FDA approving a psychedelic for medical use in 2026 skyrocketed from an 18% chance the day before Trump’s order to a high of 68% after the order was announced.

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More news from this week:

On Thursday, President Trump withdrew his nomination of Casey Means for U.S. Surgeon General. In a book she co-wrote with her brother, HHS advisor Calley Means, Casey spoke glowingly of her experiences with psilocybin-assisted therapy. Ultimately, the New York Times reports, Means’s nomination stalled because members of Congress took issue with her anti-vaccine stance. Trump has now nominated radiologist Nicole Saphier, who has discussed the potential benefits of psychedelics on her podcast “Wellness Unmasked.”

The Texas Medical Board is set to release a proposal for tighter regulations around ketamine use, including a ban on in-home use, according to The Texas Tribune. The proposal will be published May 8.

2C-B is most commonly known as a party drug with a reputation for producing effects similar to a “candyflip”: taking LSD and MDMA at the same time. In a recent Neuropsychopharmacology paper, researchers at the University of Basel in Switzerland formally characterized the acute effects of different dose sizes of 2C-B (10, 20, and 30mg) compared to typical doses of MDMA (125mg) and psilocybin (25mg). They determined that the subjective effects and trip length of a 30mg dose of 2C-B was similar to that of MDMA and psilocybin. “These results may assist with dose-finding for future 2C-B research and provide a direct comparison with standard doses of the prototypical compounds MDMA and psilocybin,” the authors write.

In 2024, Oregon psilocybin facilitators sued the state in federal district court alleging its rules requiring clients to receive psilocybin in service centers is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act because people with disabilities or in end-of-life care are not able to travel to those centers. Last week, over a dozen organizations and individuals filed amici briefs in support of the facilitators, including the Oregon Hospice and Palliative Care Association, MAPS, and the Disability Rights Bar Association. “It is also noteworthy that this coalition filed in the federal district court; often amici, even in important public interest cases, wait until the appellate stage to participate,” the facilitators’ attorney Kathryn Tucker told The Microdose. “Here, this early participation by such a broad and diverse array of amici reflects the significant public interest at stake in this case.”

I joined DemeRx founder Deborah Mash on WNYC’s national show Science Friday to discuss the rise of ibogaine and the recent psychedelics executive order.

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