The Microdose

The Microdose

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Karen Davis's avatar
Karen Davis
6d

It's so important that students get more education on real-life issues. And this is a biggie.

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Peter Shaio's avatar
Peter Shaio
5d

I am concerned that drugs are a profitable business. That makes them into a consumer product. Pious reference to tradition does not erase this fact. Drugs should MAINLY be used as sacraments (this does not imply heavy ritual, just intent). Nothing could be farther from this proper use than making drugs into yet another consumer product. And making them desirable, and hyping them as "solutions" to maladies or ways to "enhance" life or "journeys" that are ego-coddling consumer experiences., meant to generate profits. The trend is worrisome. Marijuana, for example, is the emblematic leaf of the Himalayas. What on Earth is it doing as the drug of choice for a mass of Americans? Why don't Americans (and Canadians) understand that this is decadent? Why have the great Himalayan countries (India and China, etc.) not assumed their responsibility for its proper use? The same can be said about coca ad the Andean countries. Here it is even worse, for coca has become its diabolical inversion, cocaine.

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