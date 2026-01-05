Scroll through the Instagram account Healing From Healing, and you might see an influencer explaining that vegetables are toxic, or an entrepreneur describing how taking ayahuasca increased their earning potential. Healing from Healing captures the wildest and weirdest corners of the internet wellness world. In reposted memes and screenshots from across social media, people eat raw meat, cleanse their bodies from parasites, go into trances, drink urine and discuss astral projection.

The page is curated by Adam Aronovich, a previous psychedelic facilitator and medical anthropologist with Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Catalonia, who says he’s using the account to offer a kind of ethnographic account, albeit a snarky one, of modern day healing culture. Healing from Healing has nearly 90,000 followers.

Starting in 2016, Aronovich spent about five years in the Peruvian Amazon completing field research at an ayahuasca retreat center for his dissertation. While there, he saw first-hand what he now calls “healing culture“—a movement focused on betterment of the individual at the expense of a view of health that considers society at large. The phenomenon troubled him. The Microdose talked with Aronovich about using humor to critique society, and how he wields social media to keep wellness culture in check.

What does the name Healing from Healing mean? What kind of healing would someone need healing from?

During the time that I worked in the jungle, the place I worked at focused on personal healing and transformation as the best gift that you can offer the world. When you’re in it, it sounds right, it sounds true, and it sounds like a good thing. If each individual does their own work, and they heal themselves, they work on their own personal awakening—then that ripples outwards.

I call this trickle-down healing, or trickle-down spirituality. This is a very common idea within the wellness world: that if you heal and transform the people at the top, this spirituality will trickle down as if it’s some sort of trickle-down economic policy.

The gist is that healing culture as a whole is extremely focused on the individual. The individual is the only agent, as Margaret Thatcher used to say. Society is an abstraction; the only thing that exists is an individual. Healing culture is attached to that hyper-individualist ideology in the sense that the only place for spiritual transformation, for healing, for awakening, is the inner space.

Healing culture fosters and encourages not only a culture of self-absorption and navel gazing, but an ongoing consumerism. The so-called healing journey becomes a journey of consumption: more retreats, more ceremonies, more supplements, more coaching sessions, webinars, and so on. This has been more or less the main critique of Healing from Healing: that what we consider healing culture is really a culture of individual consumption.

Are we supposed to be laughing with, or laughing at the people in the videos you post?

We are to some extent making fun of individual people, at least laughing with individual people, because the content comes from, or is produced by, individuals. But I am trying to use individual examples to illuminate structures—that’s the most important thing, right? We want to avoid individualizing blame, or ridiculing one particular person, but understanding how particular structures create experiences that compel people to put out these videos in order to achieve some goals. Those goals are based on the consumerism aspect, on the precarity of our contemporary economic systems, and the stress that many of us feel to constantly monetize every aspect of our lives to create a personal brand.

Humor oftentimes can function as a Trojan horse for landing difficult messages. If a critique is just a critique, as intellectually sound as it may be, it will only appeal to a very small group. My goal has never been to preach the choir. Critique should reach the people who actually need that critique. Healing From Healing is an attempt to reach a much wider audience.

I have received throughout the course of the last few years hundreds of messages from people who say, “Thank you for for saying that in that way, because I was very deep into this particular belief,” or, “I was very deep into that particular pipeline and the humor of it allowed me to listen, and brought me back.” A lot of people credit the page with allowing them to rethink the path that they were on, and that’s something that always makes me happy, because that’s exactly the goal.

What are some common ingredients you look for in videos that you include in your posts?

Nowadays, I don’t look at Instagram myself for the most part. Almost everything is user submitted, and then I curate it.

Some of the galleries are themed, for example, like I will do a gallery of healing as spectacle. I will do some gallery that has more psychedelics. Or, one based on the primacy of trauma in the healing sphere. The spectacle is an important aspect. Some of the videos that I like the most are, for example, life coaches or integration coaches that model authenticity by setting up a camera and pretending to cry in their cars because they’re broken-hearted. It’s very easy to get lost in a performance of it and say, “Oh, like this person is really very vulnerable.” But then when you take a step back and remember that they had to set up the camera, and they had to make a couple of takes. What actually is happening is that they’re sacrificing that authenticity at the altar of the stress of monetization and personal brand.

Psychedelics are now a big part of the mainstream wellness world, in a way they weren’t say, ten years ago. What do you see as the risks of introducing psychedelics into this “healing culture” ecosystem?

One of the main things that psychedelics do is that they create a space where a person is able to question assumptions that perhaps they haven’t questioned in the past. Psychedelics can bring a person to ask deep questions about ontology and epistemology, which is to say, they question basic assumptions about what the world is, who exists in the world, and how to gain information and process knowledge about the world.

The need for sense-making and meaning-making often becomes heightened when a person is first engaging with psychedelics. This is a moment where people are very vulnerable to be infected with what I call epistemic malware, or conspiracies. We’re going through a massive moment with wellness to right-wing pipelines, wellness to populism pipelines, and wellness to fascism pipelines. All of these come from similar places: epistemic vulnerability and then epistemic malware that is used to hijack people’s needs for new sense-making and meaning-making frameworks.

We’re also experiencing a massive religious revivalism: the New Age to Jesus pipeline is a huge thing right now. A lot of people in wellness and spirituality are veering back towards organized religion. It’s interesting to see how these processes happen. A lot of them have psychedelic [experiences] at their core.

You were a psychedelic facilitator. How did you think about offering people healing that isn’t so individualistic and narcissistic? The kind of healing that maybe won’t land them on a Healing from Healing post?

When I facilitate the retreats, what I used to teach the participants is that there has to be an equal consideration on our personal process, and on engagement with the world at large.

I will illuminate with examples, some of them are very basic. When I lived in Peru, people travelled from all over the world and came to Iquitos to pay thousands of dollars to do ayahuasca in the jungle. They often don’t know that the five main rivers feeding the Amazon basin in Peru are basically dead rivers that have been declared national catastrophes.

You came here all the way and you don’t know that these rivers are polluted, that the Indigenous people and the Mestizo people that live all over the Amazon are dying from diseases because of oil extraction that pollutes these rivers. These are examples that are very easily illuminating how environmental health impacts individual health, but that oftentimes we have the privilege of not engaging with.

It’s great if you want to do retreats. It’s great if you want to do psychedelics. It’s incredibly important that you do therapy, and you do all the things to heal your trauma and grow. But at the same time, what I would say to my participants would be, “I encourage you to keep one eye inwards, looking at your own biography and your own personal drama, and keep one eye outwards,looking at your own relationship with your community.”

When we talk about depression or anxiety, we can’t talk about those things without also talking about loneliness and alienation. We’re also talking about how societies and communities are unraveling, and atomization is making us all lonely and miserable. We want to talk about mental health; it’s not only about doing therapy and healing trauma and so on. It’s also about creating stronger communities. It’s making an effort to transcend that loneliness, to connect more deeply with people. Nobody can be fully healthy and happy unless we’re all healthy and happy. And that’s always going to be true.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity and length.