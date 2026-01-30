Happy Friday and welcome back to The Microdose, an independent journalism newsletter brought to you by the U.C. Berkeley Center for the Science of Psychedelics.

The State of Psychedelics: Ibogaine consortium gains steam with new bills in MS and OK; Another psilocybin bill in NJ

The Mississippi house voted 111-1 (with 10 abstentions) last Wednesday to pass Senate Bill 2561, which proposes using a portion of the state’s opioid settlement funds (which are expected to total around $421 million over the next 15 years) to study ibogaine “and secure the United States Food and Drug Administration’s approval of ibogaine as a medication for the treatment of opioid use disorder, co-occurring substance use disorder, and any other neurological or mental health condition for which ibogaine demonstrates efficacy.” Americans for Ibogaine, a national consortium of ibogaine advocates co-founded by former Texas governor Rick Perry, cheered the bill’s progress. “Momentum is building,” the group wrote on LinkedIn. “One state at a time, the path for responsible, FDA-aligned ibogaine research in the United States continues to expand.”

Americans for Ibogaine was established in 2025 and evolved out of an effort by W. Bryan Hubbard, another of the group’s co-founders, who in 2023 was the chair of Kentucky’s Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission. He proposed using $42 million of the state’s opioid settlement funds to study ibogaine, an effort that was ultimately unsuccessful but has expanded into a national strategy. The group’s other co-founders include Marcus Luttrell, a former Navy SEAL whose brother, Morgan, is a Republican Congressman from Texas who is a member of the Psychedelics Advancing Therapies (PATH) Caucus for psychedelic advocacy. Since then, Americans for Ibogaine has made inroads in multiple states. Oklahoma’s legislative session doesn’t begin until next week, but legislators have pre-filed HB3834, a proposal for the state’s department of health to partner with a drug developer to conduct ibogaine clinical trials. If ibogaine were to be approved by the FDA as a treatment, the bill would allow the state to share in any intellectual property profits resulting from the partnership.

It appears Americans for Ibogaine will also be leading or assisting with legislative efforts in Florida, Tennessee, California, and Ohio. In an interview with Seattle alt-weekly The Stranger, State Senator Jesse Salomon, who has been introducing psychedelics bills in Washington State for years to no avail, says he is now taking up ibogaine too. (One of the bills Senator Salomon has introduced this legislative session was drafted by the Coalition for Better Community Health, which includes Americans for Ibogaine’s Hubbard.)

Meanwhile, psychedelics bills are also progressing in other states. New Jersey just passed A3852, which designates $6 million for psilocybin research. Legislators have also introduced another bill, S3148, which would create a state-regulated psilocybin program similar to Oregon’s. Denise Rue, a licensed social worker who raised concerns about A3852 before its passage, told The Microdose that this new bill is similar to an earlier version of A3852, presenting another opportunity for grassroots advocates to advance legislation that provides access to psilocybin outside of a strictly medical model.

Federal psychedelics efforts remain stagnant

When President Trump took office in 2025, some psychedelics advocates were excited about the cabinet he selected that appeared poised to fast-track psychedelics through federal approvals; Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in July that psychedelics would be available within 12 months. Now, more than a year into Trump’s presidency, a trio of recent articles give us a glimpse into what advocates see as a lack of strategy at the federal level regarding psychedelics.

Psychedelic executives and advocacy groups tell POLITICO they’re disappointed they’ve not seen any progress. “A year into his tenure, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has yet to expand access to the mind-altering drugs and advocates are starting to lose patience,” journalist Amanda Chu reports.

Lawmakers are trying to pressure the administration to take action. Two weeks ago, The Mission Within, a veterans psychedelic group, and advocacy group Psychedelic Medicine Coalition, held a forum to advocate for veterans’ access to psychedelics. U.S. Representatives Lou Correa (D-CA), Jack Bergman (R-MI), and Morgan Luttrell (R-TX), all part of the Congressional Psychedelics Advancing Therapies (PATH) Caucus, also joined them. Marijuana Moment reported that Luttrell warned that even a single misstep could jeopardize the movement; Bergman agreed that other members of congress were “risk-averse” about the issue.

While psychedelics may not be gaining much traction at the federal legislative or agency policy level, FDA Division of Psychiatry Director Tiffany Farchione recently revealed there’s been a glut of psychedelics drug applications. Psychedelic Alpha reports that Farcione spoke at a webinar held by the American Brain Coalition and said that “fully a third of my workload” was reviewing psychedelic investigational new drug applications. Farchione said that the eventual goal was to approve psychedelics so “folks won’t have to go on a retreat in another country to receive these medications.” National Institute on Drug Abuse director Nora Volkow, who also recently penned a blog post on the drugs’ promise, writing that they “represent a potential paradigm shift” in the treatment of mental health conditions.

Distinguishing psychological “support” from therapy

So far in psychedelics research, most studies have paired a drug with some form of psychotherapy. The types of psychotherapy approaches used in studies vary widely. Complicating matters further, it’s difficult to evaluate psychotherapy’s contribution to psychedelics’ efficacy. Some companies developing psychedelics as pharmaceuticals offer what they call “psychological support” in place of psychedelic-assisted therapy, but what differentiates such support from psychedelic-assisted therapy remains murky. A paper published recently in General Hospital Psychiatry seeks to define those differences.

The authors, all researchers at Johns Hopkins, propose that while psychedelic-assisted therapy (PAT) and psychological support share an emphasis on safety, they ultimately have different aims and require building different types of relationships with patients. Whereas psychotherapy aims to treat a psychological problem, psychological support avoids that. (For example, a therapist might guide a participant through an exploration of their own values or setting intentions as a part of PAT, but a person providing mere support would not.) Similarly, whereas a therapist might explain how their psychological approach could contribute to healing, people providing support would explicitly avoid such a statement as well.

After landing on these distinctions, the researchers then set out to test them by reviewing recent psychedelic studies and comparing the terms those researchers used to describe the care participants received — e.g., “psychological support” or “psychotherapy” — to the assessments of third party raters using their new criteria for “support” and “therapy.” In total, the paper’s authors analyzed 11 studies and found that while the majority called the care their participants received “support,” it appeared that the majority were indeed providing psychotherapy, at least by the authors’ definitions.

The authors emphasize that they are not looking to adjudicate whether one approach is superior to another, only to define their differences. “With shared definitions of psychotherapy and psychological support in hand, the interpersonal interactions that occur in psychedelic administration contexts may be more reliably characterized and more effectively studied,” they write.

Oregon Psilocybin Services closes loophole allowing after-hours events

Last week, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced that it will permanently adopt a temporary rule it first issued late last summer. The rule, OHA said, closes an “unintended loophole”; current law specifies that psilocybin service centers can only sell products and provide services between 6am and 11:59pm, but the law also allows service centers to be used for temporary purposes, for which there are no specified hours. The now-permanent rule change states that psilocybin center activity cannot take place between midnight and 5:59am. “Events that extend beyond 11:59 PM are not consistent with the safe and orderly operation of psilocybin service centers; and they are more likely to involve intoxicated individuals who have consumed alcohol at neighboring businesses,” OHA said in a report summarizing the changes and public comment received about the proposed change.

According to the report, the OHA appears to have received only one letter opposing the change, calling the cutoff of 11:59pm “arbitrary,” and disagreeing that there are additional risks with late-night operations. In oral testimony, the agency wrote, others testified that the rules covering these temporary evening events “are reactionary and are informed by anxiety and fear, similar to the same feelings that were present about psilocybin when the Act was passed in 2020.”

Placebo is a part of pretty much any medical treatment, including psychedelics. For Slate, I explore the history of placebo, several recent psychedelics studies that attempt to assess the contribution of expectation, and whether it’s possible to leverage the power of belief in a medical system built on western science.

In Rolling Stone, journalist Mattha Busby tells the harrowing and surprising story of an ayahuasca trip that ended with the brutal stabbing of an ayahuasca maestro by a client.

On NPR’s Planet Money reporter Alexi Horowitz-Ghazi takes listeners inside the Zide Door, an Oakland-based church which claims to be the world’s largest psychedelic church. (This work was supported by a Ferriss - UC Berkeley Psychedelic Journalism Fellowship; applications are currently open through Sunday.)

According to The Washington Post, the FBI is investigating a California doctor in the death of former Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay. The doctor, Harry Haroutunian, reportedly provided Irsay with ketamine and other painkillers.

Former French Senator Joël Guerriau is currently on trial after allegedly spiking a glass of champagne with MDMA and serving it to Sandrine Josso, another member of parliament, reports The Guardian. Josso says the concoction was a prelude to sexual assault; Guerriau claims it was an accident.

Washington Post columnist Leana Wen warns readers against taking products claiming to contain Amanita muscaria.

