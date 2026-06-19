Happy Friday and welcome back to The Microdose, an independent journalism newsletter brought to you by the U.C. Berkeley Center for the Science of Psychedelics.

Is the boom in toad-derived 5-MeO-DMT built on a false history?

In a paper published in Psychedelics, researchers reference historical scholarship and contemporary accounts to argue that current claims stating that 5-MeO-DMT is an “ancestral toad medicine” are in fact fabricated. The researchers call this a case of “fabricated ancestrality.”

5-MeO-DMT is a powerful psychedelic, known for its rapid onset and short duration. Synthetic versions of 5-MeO-DMT are made in a laboratory but 5-MeO-DMT also exists in nature and can be extracted from certain plant species and the glandular secretions of the Incilius alvarius toad (formerly known by the scientific name Bufo alvarius).

Incilius alvarius toad formerly known by the scientific name Bufo alvarius . Image courtesy of Getty/Mirko_Rosenau

Plant derived 5-MeO-DMT is well-documented, including in preparations made from Anadenanthera peregrina, also known as the yopo tree. The authors point to historical uses dating back to the 15th century, including by Indigenous Caribbean and South American communities, some who used long bamboo or hollow bird bones to administer snuff. But early evidence regarding the use of toad-derived 5-MeO-DMT is missing, and the authors argue that the narrative of toad medicine as an “ancient tradition” has been fabricated to establish cultural legitimacy motivated by monetization. The rising demand for toad-derived 5-MeO-DMT, the authors say, has put pressure on a vulnerable toad species.

“If ancestralization confers legitimacy, then ethical reflection must confer restraint,” the authors write. “The future of 5-MeO-DMT need not depend on the continued extraction of a wild species. Whether the psychedelic field aligns itself with conservation or continues practices that contribute to depletion will shape not only the fate of Incilius alvarius, but the moral coherence of the psychedelic field itself.”

Colorado’s new law lays groundwork for ibogaine access

Colorado’s Natural Medicine Act (HB 26-1325) was signed into law this month by Governor Jared Polis. The law establishes an ibogaine pilot program under the state’s Behavioral Health Administration (BHA) and lays the groundwork for ibogaine to be included in the Natural Medicine Health Act that Colorado voters passed in 2022.



Colorado is now facing a $1.5 billion budget shortfall. Rather than allocate public state dollars, HB 26-1325 created a path for agencies to obtain funding, such as grants, opioid settlement dollars, federal research funding, and private philanthropy. If the state can raise at least $150,000 by January 1, 2028, the pilot program could move forward to raise the additional required funds and the health agency could select up to five pilot sites to conduct research or offer ibogaine treatments under the Right to Try law. The pilot sites would need to operate with federal approval, and they could collaborate with other states that have already committed public funding for ibogaine research and drug development.

The law differs from ibogaine legislation in other states such as Texas and Arizona by creating a pathway for ibogaine to be administered in Colorado’s healing centers with licensed facilitators. That means people in Colorado could potentially access state-legal ibogaine long before the drug could make its way through the Food and Drug Administration approval process, according to Joshua Kappel, an attorney and co-author of the ballot measure that created the psychedelics access program and decriminalized certain psychedelic drugs in the state.

Due to ibogaine’s serious health risks, including cardiotoxicity, regulators would have authority to require more rigorous medical screenings beyond what is required for psilocybin. If ibogaine is included in the regulated program, the definition of natural medicine would change to enable laboratory produced forms of “semi-synthetic” ibogaine derived from the iboga shrub. Currently, no synthetic forms of psychedelic substances are allowed in Colorado’s state program. Under the new law, providers would have to consult with Indigenous communities traditionally connected to ibogaine or iboga, and commit to a benefit-sharing plan.

Colorado’s new law also adds civil malpractice liability to shield practitioners from having to pay for damages related to potential psychological or physical injuries that might occur while administering ibogaine, excluding intentional misconduct and gross negligence. “The idea is not to protect bad actors,” explained attorney Barine Majewska during a webinar about the new law. “The hope here is that if we have this kind of protection, it will attract more qualified practitioners to provide these services.”



Study finds personality traits may shape the intensity of psychedelic sensory experiences

In a study published June 10 in Drug and Alcohol Review, researchers surveyed 426 psychedelics users in New Zealand to learn how personality traits may influence the intensity of sensory effects (i.e., hallucinations and distortions) experienced during altered states of consciousness.

Researchers at the University of Otago used an online survey to examine the “Big Five” personality traits (neuroticism, extraversion, openness, agreeableness and conscientiousness) and 20 sensory effects, such as visual trails, objects ‘breathing’, out‐of‐body experiences, field of vision changes, experiences of other dimensions or worlds, and synesthesia, a type of sensory crossover, such as feeling sounds or tasting colors.

The survey participants were adults who had previously taken DMT, LSD, psilocybin, mescaline, Salvia divinorum or synthetic drugs that are structurally similar to mescaline. Participants shared demographic data and information about their drug-use, such as where they used psychedelics. They also rated their association with the Big Five personality traits and responded to true/false questions about the personality trait the researchers call absorption – or how deeply they were immersed in aesthetics and vivid mental imagery during their psychedelic experiences.

The study’s key takeaway is that absorption is associated with increased sensitivity to sensory effects, which, according to the study authors, is consistent with previous research. Absorption was associated with 18 of the 20 sensory effects — and of those associations, four were at least moderate in strength.

The study authors said there were several unexpected findings, including that the personality trait of openness lacked significant associations with heightened sensory effects, which is inconsistent with previous research. The personality trait of conscientiousness was negatively correlated with the intensity of disgusting visual experiences. “Here, it may be that conscientious individuals are more likely to engage in harm reduction behaviors that facilitate a positive psychedelic experience and thus are less likely to experience negative sensory features such as disgusting visuals,” speculated the study authors.

Overall, the study shows evidence of significant associations between personality traits and the intensity of sensory effects of psychedelics, but the study authors said the correlation is likely weak compared to other factors, such as set, setting and dosage. Nevertheless, the authors suggest that personality traits that are relatively easy to measure, particularly absorption, could be incorporated in tools used to predict acute reactions to psychedelics that might help improve therapeutic outcomes.

Residents of Philomath, Oregon (population 5,838) voted to allow psychedelic mushroom businesses to operate in town by 16 votes. In 2020, Oregon voters passed a ballot measure to establish the nation’s first regulatory framework for the legal manufacturing and therapeutic use of psilocybin. Some municipalities opted out of the program, including residents of Philomath. Now they’re opting back in after a continuation of the ban failed to pass by a tiny margin.

What will President Trump’s new acting attorney general Todd Blanche mean for psychedelics and marijuana? In the National Law Review, attorney Whitt Steineker, who represents cannabis industry clients, weighed in.

In a podcast episode with The Jerusalem Post, Anna Harwood-Gross, a researcher at Israel’s Ariel University, spoke about her team’s MDMA trial with Israeli soldiers that was put on hold when the war broke out in 2023. At the time, she questioned the ethics of testing psychedelics on traumatized soldiers during an active conflict, but as PTSD cases surged, she and her team changed their minds and proceeded with the study.

In The Atlantic, journalist Ross Andersen shares ways that researchers are “looking for ways to engineer better mind-altering therapeutic experiences” with shorter, less intense trips, to remove cardiovascular risks, and to enhance sensory perceptions. Andersen himself wonders whether engineering the “perfect trip” is possible — or could even be measured — considering the diversity of human consciousness.

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