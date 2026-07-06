Deep in the forests of Yunnan Province in southwest China, wild mushrooms push up through the soil each rainy season, and local families climb steep, pathless mountains to find them. Among them is a mushroom called Jian Shou Qing, a type of bolete that can be psychoactive and is known to provoke visions of little people. For generations, this foraging culture has shaped how communities in the region eat, earn, and gather. April Fan, a filmmaker and recent MFA graduate from Duke University’s Experimental and Documentary Arts program, returned to her mother’s hometown in Yunnan to film Mushroom Mountain, an ongoing observational and experimental documentary that brings together anthropology, political economy, and sensory experience to examine life on the mountain. Her project received a 2025 Mycoskie-UC Berkeley Psychedelic Documentary Fellowship.

The Microdose spoke with her about fungi, foraging, and the story that called her back to her mother’s home.

Can you tell me a bit about your film, Mushroom Mountain?

This film is about my mom’s hometown in southwest China, Yunnan Province. It’s a very remote mountain area. She left Yunnan when she was in her early twenties, but she always dreamed about returning. She had a very tragic childhood, but every time you see her, she’s smiling, talkative, open and honest. She can go through every tough time because there’s always strength in her soul. I always wanted to know where that strength came from, and I thought I could find the answer in her hometown.

Then when I came to the U.S. to pursue my MFA, I heard that psychedelic mushrooms were such a hot topic here. It reminded me that there are magic mushrooms in Yunnan. I had never paid attention to them before, but I thought, this is a good reason to go back. And I think deep in my heart, there was something calling me back anyway.

The mushroom is just an entry point in Mushroom Mountain. I want to challenge the Western psychedelic narrative and tell a mushroom story from the eastern world. This journey really opened my horizon. Before, I just cared about my family history, but this time, because of the mushroom, I followed three local families foraging in the forest. They are to some extent my relatives, because after my mom became an orphan the whole village raised her. When you go into this story, you find it’s a touching story about return, about home and about love.

Filmmaker April Fan foraging at night for mushrooms in Yunnan with HuiQin and her son. Photo by April Fan.



What was it like to film in the mountains of Yunnan?

At the very beginning, the foragers didn’t allow me to follow them into the mountain because it could be dangerous and they knew it would be hard for me. They worried about me and didn’t think I could do it. So I stayed and worked around the village for two weeks. They realized how determined I was, and let me try to go with them to the mountain.

The first day I followed them, it was really hard. There’s no road, so they just climbed the mountain. It was so high, basically vertical. In the forest, it’s so wet and so hot, and there’s all kinds of mosquitos, snakes and bugs around you. They walk so fast because they want to find as many mushrooms as they can, otherwise the mushrooms will be picked by other people. It’s almost like a competition. I can’t walk so fast because of physical weakness, and at the same time I have to hold my camera, observe the whole environment, and make judgments in my mind about how to tell the story. I tried my best and the local people helped me a lot.



Filmmaker April Fan gathering wild mushrooms in Yunnan. Photo courtesy of April Fan.

What types of mushrooms do the local people forage?

The most popular type is called the Honggu, a red mushroom also called Red Russula. They also pick psychoactive mushrooms called Jian Shou Qing. The types of mushrooms found depends on the local area, environment, and climate. There are lots of factors to decide if you can pick them. The foragers pick the mushrooms to sell them and earn money to improve their lives, but they also eat them. In recent years, because mushroom prices are so high, they’ll just eat a very small amount of the not very good looking mushrooms, and sell the very high quality mushrooms.



"Red Russula" or Honggu , is one of the highest valued wild mushrooms in Yunnan. It is gathered during the rainy season. Photo by April Fan.

As you mentioned, one of the mushrooms foragers look for is the Jian Shou Qing. This bolete is known to produce what researchers call Lilliputian hallucinations. Tell me about how you visually depicted altered states of consciousness in your film?

I looked at lots of Western psychedelic documentaries and videos and did lots of scientific research to understand how the psychedelic process affects people’s perception. Initially, I added a lot of effects, like twisting the visuals and enhancing the colors, but I gradually realized it wasn’t quite right. I did a lot of oral history with the local people. I asked them what their experience was like when they were hallucinating, and they told me very magical things. They told me they would see little people or some weird things. It’s very different from the Western psychedelic narrative. So I wanted to create something from another world.

My visual style came out of my perception when I was filming on the mountain. I found that the rain wasn’t just something that suddenly happened. Before the rain, the temperature and humidity changed, the light changed, and the feeling in my body changed. So in my film, I don’t just enter the hallucination suddenly. Instead, I describe how the mist gradually moves on the mountain, how the light becomes darker, how you can hear the birds singing. It’s very sensitive. You can see perspective from the plants, the insects, the environment, and through that, you realize that something is changing, and that you’ve entered a different world. It’s just like the process of rain. At one point, you will know it’s happened, but before that, you already have a feeling it will happen.



Jian Shou Qing, a bolete known to produce Lilliputian hallucinations, immediately turned blue when it was cut. Photo by April Fan.

What did you learn from the mushroom foragers?

I learned a lot about the local knowledge system. I’d always ask them, “How do you know where you can find the mushrooms?” And they would tell me, “You can only remember by your feet.” They said you have to walk the mountain again and again, and then you will know where they are. Some people knew where to find the mushrooms from childhood, they would follow their parents into the mountain. It’s a knowledge passed down from generation to generation.

Before picking the mushroom, they would gently tap the top of it first. I asked why they do this. They said, “To leave the spores in the land, so next year it will grow in the same place. If every time you pick the mushroom you exploit the resources, then the resources will run out. But if you know the balance, if you leave the spores, they protect the land and the whole ecosystem and then next year they will still grow.”



Before picking a mushroom like the Russala shown here, adults teach children to gently tap the cap so spores fall back into the soil. They then cover with leaves to protect next year’s growth. Photo by April Fan.

Will you try to show this film in China when you go home?

When I showed excerpts of the film over video call to the locals, the first thing they said was “It’s so real, April.” I asked them how they felt, and they said at the very beginning they were a little shy and embarrassed, but then they said it’s our real life, it’s the real me. They were excited and curious to see how their story was told and how they are seen in the film. So I will take my film to the local community and do a community screening. I think my journey is not only about making a film. I also want to really return to this community. I’m always thinking, what can I do for them? I want them to know their stories deserve to be seen and heard.

As an international artist and filmmaker, I’m also developing an international language to tell this story. I’m not only an outsider observing something from that area, but I’m not only an insider from that place either. My identity is complex, and I think that means I can provide a very special perspective on this mushroom culture in Yunnan.

An approaching rainstorm. In recent years, highways built through the mountains of Yunnan Province have made access to the forest easier. Photo by April Fan.

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