This week on the Altered States podcast we have a two-parter from Utah.

Up first: Psychedelic Church vs. State of Utah

In November 2024, police raided Singularism, an establishment that claims to be a new religion founded by a former Mormon man. But before the state could press charges, Singularism went on the offensive, saying the seized psilocybin was a religious sacrament. Singularism sued the state of Utah, claiming religious freedom. So far, a federal judge has been adamant: psychedelic religion is still religion.

And Part 2: Sex, Psychedelics and Consent

Allegations of sexual, financial, and psychological abuse sometimes arise in the growing psychedelic church movement in Utah and beyond. A leader or guide might use their authority to pressure people – usually women – into having sexual contact with them. How might mind-altering substances play into such abuses of power? How should practitioners navigate consent? And what can psychedelic churches do to keep people safe?

