In The Doors of Perception, the author Aldous Huxley writes that taking mescaline had a weakening effect on his ego. “In the final stage of ego-lessness there is an ‘obscure knowledge’ that All is In all—that All is actually each,” he wrote. Many people, after taking psychedelic drugs, find that their individual self disappears. The boundary between who they are, the “I” that is separate from the rest of the world, gets fuzzy. This experience has been called ego dissolution, and often results in a sense of unity with others or the universe.

But in some cases, psychedelic substances can lead to an over-involvement in the self and one’s perspective and to narcissism—a personality trait where people have a high level of self-importance, and consider themselves to be special, and superior to others.

The MIND Foundation, a European non-profit based in Berlin, is involved in psychedelic medical research and offers a 15-month training program, the Augmented Psychotherapy Training (APT). “Psychedelic narcissism” is one the program’s subtopics, and a critical subject to alert future therapists to. “We consider it an important area of self-reflection,” said Henrik Jungaberle, a medical psychologist and the founder and CEO of the MIND Foundation. The Microdose talked to Jungaberle about what psychedelic narcissism is, and how it can affect both clinicians and patients alike.

Narcissism is a popular word right now. It has left the confines of psychology, and is often used conversationally. How do you define narcissism? Aren’t we all narcissistic sometimes?

Almost any of the DSM-5 disorders, it’s not a clear yes or no, but there is a progression into a disorder. For narcissism, a sense of grandiosity, a constant need for admiration, and a lack of empathy are the most important signs for a narcissistic personality tendency.

Very often people who have these traits, or have developed these traits, do not necessarily suffer. The suffering comes from social feedback to narcissism, which can be very strong if somebody is fully immersed into grandiosity, lack of empathy, or this constant need to be admired.

There is an interesting discourse in literature that in phases of falling in love, the first phase of our love relationships, we all have these feelings of being enlarged, and feeling that we are experiencing something very special that almost nobody else could ever experience. But humanity would not exist if this was true.

The MIND Foundation training, called APT, includes a subsection on psychedelic narcissism. What’s the distinction between psychedelic narcissism and regular narcissism?

With psychedelics, there can be an instantly-initiated narcissism that did not appear, or did not seem likely before. For some people, something flips over.

There’s a subphenomenon that is therapeutic narcissism, which can be easily triggered by psychedelics. These are therapists who believe that their own understanding of healing, of the world, and of the therapeutic process is the thing that they need to communicate to their patient—which is actually against what psychotherapy is. You’re working towards understanding what creates suffering in another person with a lot of empathy. You’re trying to support the other person in better behaviors, and other ways of experiencing themselves. Stabilizing them, instead of preaching to them. It does not only happen in psychedelic therapy, but it’s common in psychedelic therapy and very common in underground [psychedelic-assisted] therapy.

How do we deal with it in our APT training? We have a lot of conversations about differentiating three kinds of experiences. One is professional self experience. When people go through this 15-month training, they get some amount of breathwork and ketamine self experience. The goal of the professional experience is to be a better therapist. To see how you, as a therapist, experience this altered state of consciousness in which ideas, attitudes, impulses, emotionalities come up. But you do that to investigate how to be a better therapist.

The second is, of course, the experience of the patient. We really nail down that these are two different things. Other people experience the same substance, sometimes in the same spot, sometimes in the same scenario, very differently. That doesn’t come naturally to everybody, not even to trained psychologists or medical doctors.

Then the third is the private self experience of many psychedelic professionals. Private self experiences are something very different. Nobody engages in a private self experience with their partner, in a party setting, or even in a meditative setting to learn about how to help others better. The set and setting is not shaped in order to be able to support another person or a group.

For this part of the training, you’re actually addressing the risk of narcissism in the practitioner, rather than in the patient?

That’s where we start. We also talk about narcissism as a trait in patients. When I’m teaching, I often begin with the case study of a person that I got to know in 2017. This was a person who addressed us with the goal of finding out if he could invest in us. He turned out to be the most complete—and also interesting, but also strange—immoralist I have ever met.

When he talked about his few psychedelic experiences with psilocybin, the core insight that he had, and one that was very much emotionally and bodily rooted, was: When you take a psychedelic, you find out that you can do anything. I asked him, “You can do anything, can you explain that a little bit?” He said, “Well, when you take a psychedelic you find out that all the morality and ethical thoughts that people create are just an illusion. You can actually do anything. You can murder people. You can exploit them, and there is no reason why we should not do that.” That was his way of interpreting something that can also be a therapeutic insight: A complete resetting of his relationship to the world. In his case, he suddenly became the central God-like figure that could decide about death and life. It ticked the box of lack of empathy. That’s what I mean with an instant narcissism that can develop in some people, and can stay with them for years.

How could a therapist help in a case like that?

It starts with preparation. We give people literature about what’s called the noetic experience. What is a noetic experience? An experience that feels more real than anything that people experienced lately in their everyday life. We talk with people about how this could happen, and that’s the first step in making it less likely that they get stuck with rigidity in those states. It’s not happening a lot in psychedelic therapy, it’s not a very common thing that happens all the time. But yes it can happen.

Having prepared the patient, having built an understanding of the noetic experience, say that the patient shows these features directly after a psychedelic experience. We would reframe it, and point the patient to the goals of the psychedelic dosing session. Remind him of this phenomenon—that you can feel through this psychological process, that you’re now a keeper of truth. There is almost a religious feeling.

There are other techniques, like helping the patient look at herself himself from an outside [perspective] in the therapeutic session. Like, let’s do this technique that everybody knows, of talking to themselves in an empty chair. Very early on, when something like that happens getting some information into the system that is contradicting that “one truth” perspective.

Another thing is to bring people together with others who have gone through a psychedelic experience. That helps a lot. Building empathy through commonness with others.

With psychedelics, there’s often this idea that you will experience ego loss or ego dissolution. Does it surprise you that people can have that experience, and then for others, the opposite experiences can occur?

Not at all. I come from a tradition in psychotherapy where all neural cognitive representations are considered to be on a continuum. And very often things are flipping. And so, it’s almost to be expected. If you are in contact with a person doing it, it can also be an interesting therapeutic insight.

But there’s another component of the psychedelic therapy space that seems to enable sticking with the psychedelic narcissism perspective. When psychedelics entered the West, the first generation was bringing in concepts and interpretations that came from religion. We have this idea: Oh, this is about the truth. Now we found we have that enlightenment. Now we are going beyond reality. It’s a social cultural development in the West. If you’re searching for yourself and for a positive way of reinterpreting yourself, this religious offering is very attractive to people. People reading the history of the psychedelic movement are offered these big philosophies, reinterpreting everything that we are the chosen people.

Before the psychedelic renaissance started, and more science-based people got involved, I think this was more common. Now we have more differentiated voices in the field.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity and length.