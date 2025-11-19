This week on the Altered States podcast: In South Africa, a former ballet dancer and horseback rider struggled for years with anorexia. After undergoing in-patient treatment and regular therapy, she tried psychedelics, and that’s when she got her first meaningful glimpse into what her mind would be like without anorexia. So is this actually a potential treatment? Early research suggests it could be. And now, at the University of California, San Francisco a new study is underway, exploring whether psilocybin might help young adults with severe anorexia.

