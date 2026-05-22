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Researchers ask probing questions about methylone study

In February, the New York-based psychedelic company Transcend Therapeutics published promising results from a Phase 2 study on methylone, which is similar to MDMA, for the treatment of PTSD. Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration chose the company for a coveted priority voucher to expedite review of their drug for potential approval. But this week three researchers wrote a probing commentary in JAMA Psychiatry, where the initial research was published, suggesting that the company provide more transparency about its trial methodology and data.

Transcend’s initial Phase 2 study was a double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial in which 65 people with PTSD were treated either with weekly doses of Transcend’s drug candidate, TSND-201 or methylone, or a placebo for four weeks. They found that participants treated with methylone showed greater improvement than the placebo group on standard scales measuring depression and PTSD symptoms, and that the adverse effects reported by participants were generally mild.

In their commentary about Transcend’s initial publication from the study, the authors — Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Veterans Affairs psychedelic researcher Rachel Yehuda, and Stony Brook University researchers Geoffrey Russell and Apurva Parikh — ask for data that they say could “refine mechanistic understanding and inform the design of subsequent trials.” Though these questions apply to Transcend’s data specifically, they touch on broader questions that psychedelic science is grappling with, especially in light of recent efforts to fast-track psychedelic drugs. Since Transcend’s original study was published, the company received one of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s priority vouchers for methylone. An executive order signed by President Trump in mid-April sought to accelerate access to psychedelics, and it included an order for the FDA to issue priority vouchers to psychedelics companies that would expedite the FDA’s review of their drug candidates submitted for approval. (Later that week, then-FDA commissioner Marty Makary announced three developers — Transcend, Usona, and Compass — will receive those vouchers.)

Parikh, Russell, and Yehuda suggest Transcend needs to collect data that quantifies the psychological support received by Transcend’s clinical trial participants. (Other companies, such as Compass, another priority voucher recipient, have begun describing the oversight that facilitators have over participants as “psychological support,” in contrast to psychotherapy.) The commentary’s authors also recommend probing whether aspects of that support were associated with the study’s outcomes, and examining whether participants’ ability to guess which condition they were in — 70% of participants who received methylone correctly guessed which condition they were in, whereas 53% of participants in the placebo group guessed correctly — was associated with outcomes. Additionally, they ask whether Transcend would consider reporting a more rigorous analysis of their results, and for the company’s researchers to further articulate their theory of how TSND-201 might lead to sustained improvement in participants.

According to a note accompanying the article, “this letter was shown to the corresponding author of the original article, who declined to reply on behalf of the authors.”

The complications of psychedelics access under the Right To Try Act

President Trump’s April executive order on psychedelics included a clarification on the use of psychedelics as part of the FDA’s Right To Try policies, which allow people with terminal and life-threatening conditions to try experimental drugs that have undergone Phase 1 trials and are being considered as an investigational new drug by the agency but have not yet been approved. The executive order specifically directs the FDA and Drug Enforcement Administration to “facilitate and establish a pathway for eligible patients to access psychedelic drugs” under Right To Try.

Since 2021, Seattle-based physician Sunil Aggarwal and his lawyers have sought clarification from the federal government on accessing psilocybin for terminally ill patients via the Right To Try Act. They reached out to the Department of Justice after Trump’s executive order on psychedelics was signed on April 18, asking about next steps given the development, and were told that the authorities were “analyzing the relevant evidence and consideration,” with no estimated time for completion. In a reply sent this week by Aggarwal’s lawyer Shane Pennington, he points out that the FDA has “already twice granted Breakthrough Status” to psilocybin as an investigational drug, arguing that analysis of the evidence “has already occurred.” The delay signals the disconnect between the declarative act of a president signing an executive order and the reality of enforcing the order, which requires action and coordination among large government agencies.

Moreover, as attorney Kimberly Chew points out in a recent Law360 piece, the executive order’s Right To Try clarification might also include some new legal issues for psychedelic drug companies — especially for any ibogaine drug developer, given the administration’s recent decision to designate DemeRx’s noribogaine as an investigational new drug. “On the surface, this looks like accelerated progress,” Chew wrote in a LinkedIn post. “Underneath, it creates a regulatory collision that every ibogaine sponsor, clinical trial lawyer, and regulatory affairs professional needs to understand right now.” Noribogaine’s investigational new drug status means that technically, patients could access ibogaine under Right To Try — and, as Chew explains, those Right To Try patients could experience adverse events that drug sponsors are required to report as part of any drug application, even if the sponsor did not administer it. Physicians providing psychedelics to Right To Try patients are not required to follow any particular protocols to monitor patients for safety. “That is the control paradox: full regulatory responsibility for settings you cannot govern,” Chew wrote on LinkedIn, and went on to say in her Law360 piece that Right To Try access “could generate the adverse event data that derails development programs.”

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Maine ayahuasca church sues federal government

On Tuesday, an ayahuasca church in Maine called Pachamama Sanctuary and its leader Derek Januszewski sued several U.S. cabinet leaders in Maine’s U.S. District Court, alleging that the federal government’s seizure of “sacramental plant materials” used to make ayahuasca violated the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. Defendants include U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, DEA administrator Terrance Cole, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection commissioner Rodney Scott. The suit alleges Customs and Border Protection agents seized multiple packages containing plant materials between 2020 and 2022 but does not specify how many packages were intercepted, where they were intercepted, or how much plant material was seized.

In their suit, the plaintiffs cited previous cases with Brazilian ayahuasca churches Santo Daime and União do Vegetal which successfully fought the DEA’s efforts to challenge their ceremonial use of ayahuasca. In 2006, União do Vegetal won a landmark case in the U.S. Supreme Court which ruled that the federal government could not prohibit the group from importing and consuming ayahuasca tea in ceremony. Pachamama is a non-profit church registered with the state and has safety protocols in place. The plaintiffs are represented by Portland, Maine lawyer Alexander J Mihalov and Texas lawyer Greg Lake, one of the co-founders of the Church of Psilomethoxin.

More states pass ibogaine research bills

After recent successes in Louisiana and Tennessee, ibogaine advocates continue to gain political traction in states across the country. Last week, the Colorado legislature passed House Bill 26-1325, which creates an ibogaine research pilot program and allows the state’s licensing authority to accept gifts, grants, and donations to support the work. A similar bill in Oklahoma, passed by its legislature in early May, was signed by the governor last week.

Adult mangrove rivulus fish are usually aggressive towards one another, but when they’re given psilocybin, they chill out and are less likely to fight, according to a new study in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.

Psychedelic patent watchdog organization Porta Sophia launched a psychedelics legislation tracker.

Psychedelic Alpha’s Josh Hardman reported on a recent talk given by U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse director Nora Volkow at the American Psychiatric Association’s annual meeting. Volkow had previously said she thought it was unlikely ibogaine could ever receive FDA approval, but she’s become increasingly publicly enthusiastic about the drug’s potential. “If I can’t change my views based on evidence, then why do science at all?” she explained during her presentation.

What happens when you feel like Jesus after taking psychedelics? Double Blind reports on the connections among spirituality, psychedelic, and psychotic states.

Some therapists who worked on psychedelic clinical trials are increasingly concerned about the safety of participants and how the studies are being run, reports Jules Evans in Ecstatic Integration.

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