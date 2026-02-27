Editor’s Note: I'm thrilled to introduce Anna Marie Yanny, a neuroscience researcher turned science journalist and radio producer. She's joining The Microdose to help cover This Week in Psychedelics on Fridays. This is her first post.

The FDA is changing the drug approval process

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is moving to require only one “pivotal trial” for drug approvals, instead of the historical two-study requirement. (A pivotal trial is almost always a Phase 3 trial.) The change could be welcome news for psychedelics companies planning to seek approval. But some scientists worry that the sweeping change will limit safety and efficacy data, especially for psychiatric studies.

The FDA announcement came via a Feb. 18 publication in the The New England Journal of Medicine authored by FDA Commissioner Marty Makary and Vinay Prasad, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. It notes the FDA currently can, and often does, allow a drug to proceed to market following one “adequate and well-controlled study” paired with “confirmative evidence.”

The new two-trial standard was implemented “in a world where biologic understanding was more limited than it is today,” the FDA leaders reason. In 2026, they write, researchers have other ways – like statistical power, blinding, and robust control groups – “to feel assured that our products help people live longer or better than requiring manufacturers to test them yet again.” Some studies will still need two trials, but one will be the new default, FDA Commissioner Makary told STAT in December.

In their commentary, FDA leaders wrote that the one-trial standard ”will substantially reduce costs for sponsors and will speed drugs to market.” Psychedelic Alpha reports the change could potentially allow the non-profit Usona Institute’s psilocybin formulation to piggyback on a possible Compass Pathways approval for synthetic psilocybin, which may happen as early as next year. Usona Institute has completed a single Phase 3 trial, and COMPASS recently announced results from its second.

After the FDA announcement, several scientists voiced their concern about the change, suggesting it could hinder rigorous verification of a drug’s safety and efficacy.

“Besides setting a lower bar for FDA approval standards by setting a default of 1 instead of 2 clinical trials (what happened to reproducibility as gold standard science?!), they sell the policy as a gift for pharma (less to do to prove the drug actually works!)” Yale School of Medicine assistant professor Reshma Ramachandran posted on X.

Studies on treatments for cancer or rare diseases historically benefit from single-trial review, but it’s unclear what this move will mean for psychiatry and psychedelics. A JAMA study analyzed a cohort of drugs, many of them for cancer, that achieved FDA approval in 2020, and found over half were supported by just one pivotal trial.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the one-trial change and other frustrations led to the abrupt departure in December of Richard Pazdur, the FDA’s director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

In a Senate hearing, Surgeon General nominee Casey Means was asked about psychedelics use.

President Trump’s U.S. Surgeon General nominee Casey Means testified at a Senate committee nomination hearing on Wednesday. She and her brother, Calley Means, have both publicly advocated for psychedelics access. He is a senior advisor in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In the hearing, Means was mostly asked about her views on vaccination but several questions were also raised about her experience and opinions on psychedelics, which she described in her 2024 book Good Energy. The book was written together with her brother.

In the book, Means advocates for psilocybin-assisted therapy. “If you feel called, I also encourage you to explore intentional, guided psilocybin therapy,” she writes. “Strong scientific evidence suggests that this psychedelic therapy can be one of the most meaningful experiences of life for some people, as they have been for me.”

In Wednesday’s hearing, Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) raised concerns about Means’s enthusiasm for psilocybin mushrooms and asked Means if she would endorse illicit drug use when speaking to the American public.

“What I would say as a private citizen is, in many cases, different than what I would say as a public health official,” Means responded. “And when it comes to psychedelic therapy for mental health issues, I think the science is still emerging … under no circumstances would I recommend that to the American people in this role.” She went on to say she believes that many psychedelic therapy studies are “exciting” and should continue.

Means’s somewhat tepid response may add to existing disappointment from some psychedelic advocates who had hoped that the Trump Administration would have moved more quickly on psychedelic access.

The committee will vote on Means’s nomination soon. If approved, her nomination moves to the full Senate for a vote. The Senate is expected to confirm her.

RAND survey shows that nearly a quarter of U.S. adults support legal use of psilocybin mushrooms

About one quarter of U.S. adults support legal use of psilocybin mushrooms, according to a national report published by the RAND research organization on Tuesday. Support for legal use of LSD or MDMA was closer to 10%. For context, approval for cannabis legalization was much higher, at around 65%.

The 2025 RAND Psychedelics Survey includes responses from 10,122 U.S. adults gathered between Sept. 9 and Oct. 1, 2025. Researchers said it’s the first survey of its kind to ask about policy preferences for individual psychedelic substances, instead of psychedelics as a general category.

The survey found support for legalizing psilocybin was similar to attitudes towards cannabis in the mid-1990s, before states began implementing medical marijuana laws. “Perspectives shift depending on the substance and the reason for use. Recognizing these nuances can help shape more informed research and policy discussions,” said lead author Ben Senator in a press release.

When asked where people should access psilocybin if legal, nearly half of survey respondents said under supervision at a medical facility. Meanwhile, 28% said a dispensary, and about 23% endorsed a “grow and give” system.

The most common reason people gave for endorsing legal use of psychedelics was to address mental or physical health conditions. Opinions on the drugs differed depending on respondents’ age and sex, as well. For example, about 29% of males supported legalizing psilocybin, compared to about 18% of females. And about 31% of 18 to 29 year olds supported it, compared to about 11% of those 60 and older.

Reunion Neuroscience gets FDA Breakthrough Therapy status

On Monday, biopharmaceutical company Reunion Neuroscience, Inc. announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for use of its proprietary drug “luvesilocin” (formerly RE104) in treatment of postpartum depression. Luvesilocin is a prodrug of the psilocybin analog 4-OH-DiPT. (A prodrug is an inactive, or less active compound that is converted to the active drug by the body.) Reunion designed luvesilocin to deliver a shorter psychoactive experience (about 2-3 hours), compared to psilocybin trips that can be twice as long.

Since 2017, the FDA has issued at least eight other psychedelic treatment protocols Breakthrough Therapy Designation. The designation is designed to fast track the review process for drugs meant to treat serious conditions.

The company plans to launch a Phase 3 clinical trial in 2026 for postpartum depression treatment. Reunion expects the results from a single Phase 3 trial would amount to sufficient data collection FDA review.

Michael Pollan’s tenth book “A World Appears: A Journey into Consciousness” is out this week (a journey that includes psychedelics). “Along the way,” DoubleBlind’s Shelby Hartman writes for The Los Angeles Times, “he realizes that the ethical significance of his investigation is much greater than he first imagined.”

A Utah bill that would create a clinical study testing psychedelic-assisted therapy for veterans with PTSD passed in the House Feb. 18 and now moves to the Senate.

In an op-ed for STAT, author Erica Rex writes about her experience in a 2012 psilocybin trial and warns that the field is moving away from safety and support in an effort to profit on psychedelics.

