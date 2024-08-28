Several years ago, Heather was given three doses of psilocybin as part of a clinical study for treatment-resistant depression. Ever since, she’s been experiencing strange visual distortions, including “visual snow” and shimmering walls. What’s it like to develop a chronic condition following a trip? And what do scientists know about why it happens and who’s at risk?

Listen to the latest episode of the Altered States podcast here (or wherever you get your podcasts).

New episodes drop on Wednesdays. If you’re moved to follow, rate and review the podcast we’d be grateful. There are so many podcasts these days and it really helps other people find us.

Want the latest psychedelics news? Subscribe! (It’s free!)