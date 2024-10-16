Listen to the newest episode of the Altered States podcast here (or wherever you get your podcasts).

A plan to protect the peyote cactus is taking shape on the Winnebago Reservation in Nebraska during the Native American Church of North America conference. Indigenous leaders are hustling to take their peyote proposal all the way to the White House before the November election. Producer Adreanna Rodriguez tells the story.

