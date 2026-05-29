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Veterans Affairs announces new MDMA clinical trial

In the Department of Veterans Affairs’s latest push to research the potential for psychedelic treatments to help American veterans nationwide, the department announced a new MDMA clinical trial on Tuesday. Study leaders are enrolling approximately 80 veterans to test MDMA-assisted therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder and alcohol use disorder. Some participants will receive 180 mg of MDMA in each of the three sessions, while others will get an “active placebo” (a 40 mg dose of MDMA). Patients in both treatment conditions will receive psychotherapy, and they will be recruited from VA health systems in Rhode Island and Connecticut, where study leaders are employed.

The department is currently participating in 19 other psychedelic therapy clinical trials, according to the notice announcing the latest trial. All VA research in this field is taking a “strict” approach to safety, leadership said. Of note, the MDMA trial has a long list of exclusion criteria for would-be study participants, including if they’re likely to be re-exposed to trauma during the trial period or don’t have a “support person” at home, presumably to avoid recruiting patients who may be at higher risk of adverse events.

In a recent hearing before the U.S. Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, VA Secretary Doug Collins noted that ibogaine will likely be the next psychedelic the department focuses on, following President Trump’s executive order last month, which specifically called for more research on ibogaine. In the hearing, Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) asked how the VA is approaching psychedelic-assisted therapies. “If it helps a veteran, we’re gonna look into it,” Collins replied. “We’re developing the standards right now, on how we’re going to be implementing this.” He mentioned the MDMA trial, and said ibogaine will probably be the department’s “next big one.” “It’s gonna take a little time to get that because … that’s gotta come through the FDA first.” Importantly, officials will also need to source the ibogaine, he said, “which we don’t have a costing on at this point.” Indeed, sourcing the drug for studies is “the single most important issue facing the ibogaine lobby,” journalist Jack Gorsline wrote on X.

Senator Gallego, championing the VA “Novel Therapeutics Preparedness Act,” went on to encourage Collins to “work with Congress” to close the gap between research and access to the treatments. The Novel Therapeutics Preparedness Act, introduced in late March, would establish a new office within the VA to make “implementation-readiness plans” and prepare the department to approach psychedelic treatments safely. VA leadership has voiced skepticism about the new office being duplicative of their current systems, potentially making the VA’s efforts less efficient.

Psilocybin’s antidepressant results are both rapid and long-lasting, small trial shows.

A single dose of psilocybin has a rapid and months-long antidepressant effect on people with major depressive disorder, compared to an active placebo. That’s according to results from a small clinical trial out of Sweden. The Phase 2 randomized trial found that over half of the psilocybin group was considered “in remission” six weeks after a single psilocybin dose, compared to only one of the patients in the placebo group.

The study, published in JAMA Network Open, recruited 35 participants that received either a 25 mg dose of psilocybin or a 100 mg dose of niacin, a B vitamin used as an “active” placebo because it produces skin flushing. All participants underwent five psychotherapy sessions over 17 days. Those who received psilocybin displayed a significantly greater reduction in depression scores, as measured by the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale, eight days after dosing. Participants’ self-rated depression symptoms showed improvement even sooner.

“Such rapid effects are comparable only to those of ketamine and possibly electroconvulsive therapy and faster than other MDD treatments, including SSRIs, cognitive behavioral therapy, and repeated transcranial magnetic stimulation,” the authors write.

The antidepressant effect persisted for over three months. However, it didn’t last up to a year, suggesting that repeat treatments might be needed, lead author Hampus Yngwe said in a press release. “This needs to be investigated in larger studies,” he added.

Psychedelic trips leave traces in speech through vocal “jitter” and “shimmer”

Scientists recently analyzed speech patterns in participants who attended a psychedelic 5-MeO-DMT retreat. 5-MeO-DMT, which can be made in a lab and is also found in secretions from the Sonoran Desert toad, produces brief, intense psychedelic experiences. By analyzing retreat attendees’ language and vocal dynamics before and after their trips, researchers at the University College London reasoned that they may be able to predict users’ subjective experiences and even psychological outcomes.

“Language may serve as a valuable proxy for understanding and predicting mental health,” the authors write. “Vocal features,” measured by sound quality, frequency, and amplitude, they added, could also reflect changes in people’s mental states. The article, published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology on May 23, reported that participants’ speech markers indeed predicted “psychological transformation” from the 5-MeO-DMT retreat.

The researchers analyzed voice notes recorded by 29 participants for two weeks before and after their 5-MeO-DMT trip at the Tandava Retreat Centre in Mexico. The researchers used acoustic analyses to find increased “jitter” (variability in fundamental frequency of voice) and “shimmer” (irregular variation in loudness) in participants’ voice quality after the trip. Higher jitter and shimmer have been linked to anxiety but in this case “may reflect a temporary turbulent or liminal state,” the authors write. “Taken together, these findings underscore that elevated jitter and shimmer might not necessarily indicate clinical distress but rather a transient window of malleability and openness following a profound psychedelic event,” they add.

Overall, the researchers suggest that linguistic and vocal markers may serve as prediction tools for therapeutic response.

Scientists pair intravenous ketamine with drug targeting opioid receptors to enhance antidepressant effects

In the latest attempt by researchers to pair ketamine with other drugs to better harness antidepressant properties, Stanford scientists conducted a Phase 3 clinical trial testing if the medication buprenorphine could prolong ketamine’s transient effects.

Buprenorphine is frequently used to treat opioid use disorder, and it’s known as a partial agonist of the brain’s opioid receptors, meaning it can stabilize their activation. Scientists believe opioid receptors play a role in ketamine’s antidepressant action, and many are testing drug pairings to enhance ketamine’s effects and produce symptom relief while mitigating side effects.

The Stanford researchers published the results of their trial in the American Journal of Psychiatry last week. They recruited 45 participants with major depressive disorder, randomized to receive either buprenorphine or a placebo for four weeks following a single infusion of ketamine. Participants’ score on the Scale for Suicide Ideation was assessed every week from day one through day 31.

Those in the buprenorphine group had a greater reduction in suicidal ideation scores. Thus, the trial provides the first evidence that buprenorphine “sustains and enhances” the antisuicidal properties of ketamine for patients with major depression, the authors wrote. “We have a sequence of treatments that’s doable now if the field wants to adopt it,” senior author Alan Schatzberg said in a Stanford Medicine article about the study.

More states join the ibogaine push and Connecticut expands psychedelic access while Georgia ups regulation

Michigan lawmakers recently introduced an ibogaine bill that would award grants to researchers within the state conducting drug development trials. The legislation, HB 6020, would also require the state’s participation in a multi-state consortium working towards Food and Drug Administration approval and breakthrough therapy designation for ibogaine treatments. In an announcement from the bill’s sponsors, psychedelic researcher Kevin Boehnke from the University of Michigan Medical School said that while ibogaine holds promise for treating conditions like substance use disorders, “rigorous, thoughtful studies are essential to determine who may benefit, how to reduce risks, and how to build treatment models that are safe, ethical, and grounded in evidence.”

In other ibogaine news, Tennessee’s SB 2149 was recently signed into law by Governor Bill Lee, a Republican. It creates a state fund for “mental health innovation” using money from intellectual property and commercial rights that may come from ibogaine trials, along with public dollars.

In Connecticut, legislation to expand access to the state’s psychedelics pilot program has passed and was sent to the Governor on May 26. SB 191 opens eligibility to residents 18 and over who meet clinical eligibility criteria for the state’s psychedelic-assisted therapy program, which includes MDMA and psilocybin studies. Currently, the pilot program is limited to veterans, retired first responders, and health care workers.

And in Georgia, a revived HB 717 was signed into law by Republican Governor Brian P. Kemp this month. The legislation aims to regulate psychedelic-assisted therapy in the state by directing a medical board to create rules by the end of the year “to establish consistent standards, ensure continuing competency, and promote patient safety.”

For The Atlantic, our very own Shayla Love sat down with Americans for Ibogaine co-founder W. Bryan Hubbard to learn how he rallied Republicans behind ibogaine.

And our newest writer Robin Berghaus did a Q&A for Nature with cognitive scientist Félix Schoeller, covering his development of an artificial intelligence chatbot that could train facilitators for psychedelic-assisted therapy. His team used thousands of anonymised recordings from the Fireside Project’s psychedelic support phone line to build the AI platform, “Lucy,” with the goal of helping train facilitators using realistic scenarios.

ABC profiled a manufacturing hub in Brisbane, Australia, that produces MDMA and psilocybin for clinics across the country. This follows Australia’s 2023 approval for authorized psychiatrists to prescribe the drugs.

“Friends” star Matthew Perry’s assistant, who injected the actor with the ketamine that killed him, was sentenced to more than three years in prison on Wednesday, according to The New York Times.

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