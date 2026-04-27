Last week, when President Donald Trump signed an executive order focused on accelerating psychedelic access and research, he said at the press conference, “It’s for a lot of people, but it’s for our military in particular.”

Many researchers and politicians alike have stressed how psychedelic-assisted therapy could help with PTSD, depression, and addiction in military and veteran populations, and several clinical trials are taking place with the Department of Veterans Affairs. But outside of those involved with this research, what do military and law enforcement think about psychedelic treatments? It’s a question that Alexandra Hopkins, a forensic psychologist now based in Canada, began to wonder as she met patients who worked in those fields.

In March, she co-authored a survey in the Journal of Police and Criminal Psychology, looking at the attitudes towards psychedelics of 60 U.S.-based military and law enforcement personnel compared to those held by the general public. Her sample size was small, Hopkins told me, so people shouldn’t assume her findings represent what all police and military professionals think. But in those people she studied, there were clear differences between the groups: the military and law enforcement had significantly less positive attitudes about psychedelics than the general public, and receiving education about the treatments didn’t improve their views. The Microdose talked to Hopkins about her survey, and why certain demographic groups may feel differently about psychedelics.

Where did your interest in what police and military think about psychedelics come from?

It stemmed out of my internship that I did in my second year while at University of Denver. It was a private practice that specialized in working with first responders. In that internship I was really exposed firsthand to that population and the struggles that they experience on the day to day at various levels— systemically, culturally, and individually.

Prior to that, I came across several of those Netflix documentaries that talked about psychedelics, and listened to quite a few podcasts about psychedelics and their role in addressing trauma, PTSD, alcohol use disorder. This paper came out of that: What were their views on it? What are they thinking about this alternative path, and what are the potential issues that could show up in this alternative approach?

Our paper reviewed other papers that are out there in relation to barriers to treatment as a whole, and that included a lot of stigma around mental health. That stigma has started to shift, but overall, there is sort of a stigma in regards to seeking mental health treatment. On top of that, there are negative perceptions of drug use based, in part, on their exposure to illicit substances, and individuals with substance use disorders while on the job. With military populations, obviously, you’re not supposed to be using drugs whatsoever. Any exposure to illicit substances is taken really seriously.

Was it difficult to reach out to people in military and law enforcement, given that stigma?

The second author, Cassandra Bailey, had some contacts with various sheriff’s offices and she knew individuals that are connected with the military that she inquired about sending the survey out. I posted in some Facebook groups.

Overall, we did get some resistance in people completing the survey. We were actually informed that some were worried about their opinions being used against them, and not wanting to speak for the organization. So we did not get as many participants in military or law enforcement as we hoped for, compared to the general public.

Of the 446 participants, 60 indicated that they were either current or former military or law enforcement. But nonetheless, I think what they did report was of the norm of earlier studies regarding just views towards mental health, views towards treatment, and views towards substance use.

We used a scale called the attitudes on psychedelics questionnaire. And then we adapted our own scale, called the attitudes towards psychedelic assisted psychotherapy scale, and adjusted it to be only inclusive of psilocybin and ketamine-assisted psychotherapy.

What did you find from the law enforcement and military responses?

In general, there weren’t overly positive views around both psilocybin and ketamine as a legitimate pathway for treatment, or as potential therapeutic tools for those with mental health disorders. And we highlighted that this would be in a professional setting with all the questions that we asked.

Overall, the views towards ketamine were a bit more positive than psilocybin. However, it was still within that range of generally unsupportive, or not agreeing with the utility around these alternative medications or treatment paths. On the one hand, obviously ketamine is a legal drug when used in clinical settings, whereas psilocybin is federally illegal. But ketamine is still not as frequently discussed, perhaps, with other medications that don’t have potential hallucinogenic side effects, such as the traditional SSRIs or antidepressants.

There were three factors that showed another trend, which was age, political affiliation, and then education. Individuals that were older had more positive views on psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy as a whole. And individuals who identified as Republican had less positive views on psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies as a whole, compared to individuals that identified as either Democrat or Independent.

What education did you provide about psychedelics, and did it make a difference?

After they completed the questionnaire, we provided them with a one-page general description of the psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy procedures, both related to ketamine and then psilocybin. It talked about mechanism of action, therapeutic effects, duration, safety profile, legal status, side effects, things of that sort.

The ketamine-assisted therapy education did touch a bit on the addictive potential; it read as less supportive based on the data of ketamine, the reported side effects, and addictive properties.

I wasn’t surprised by their initial less positive views, per se, but I was surprised that even after the education, the views didn’t become more positive. Our hypothesis that views would become more positive afterwards, related to psilocybin. In fact, they actually became even less positive, especially with psilocybin.

Even given the small sample size, what are your takeaways from the survey and the intent to give psychedelic therapies to veterans?

There’s already such amazing work being done, not just with psilocybin or ketamine, but also MDMA and LSD working with veteran populations. But I personally believe that it is going to be slower to be accepted as a whole in law enforcement and military organizations. I think it’s a trust thing. The proof is going to be in the pudding: showing the safety and efficacy of this treatment as legitimate, and also just that continuation of destigmatizing mental health in these organizations.

Looking at it through the lens of Canadian mental health, and working with the frontline population here versus the United States, I think there’s a difference there as well. I can’t speak for every law enforcement, or military individual in Canada, of course. But even just anecdotally, the individuals I’ve worked with in Canada have more of that openness for psychedelics.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity and length.