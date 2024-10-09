Listen to the newest episode of the Altered States podcast here (or wherever you get your podcasts).

When journalist Anna Silman started reporting on ketamine five years ago she did so because people in her friend group had begun taking the drug recreationally. She was intrigued by the ways that interest in psychedelic-assisted therapy meant more people were taking ketamine, both with a prescription and without one too. But as she started to see friends struggle with dependency, something other countries have been ringing the alarm about for years, she began to wonder whether the U.S. has been too naive. We hear from a woman we’re calling Olivia, just a few months out of rehab, who thinks the risks of ketamine have been severely underestimated.