When Nikolas Francis listens to music, he knows how the sounds are being processed by his brain. As an auditory neuroscientist at the University of Maryland, he specializes in how neurons respond to pitches and tones. Francis is also a musician who plays the drums, with a focus on jazz and improvisation. He became interested in studying how the brain hears because he knew that listening to music didn’t lead to the same experience as hearing other noises, like a car driving by or a fire alarm. Those sounds are processed by the auditory circuits in the brain too, but when we hear music, “suddenly, we have this emotional reaction,” he says.

When people take psychedelic drugs, they can have even stronger responses to music. In one paper from 2020, researchers reviewed psychedelic therapy participants’ responses to songs, and found that, “music could convey love, carry listeners to other realms, be something to ‘hold,’ inspire, and elicit a deep sense of embodied transformation.” Research institutions including Johns Hopkins University and Imperial College London have their own song playlists that they rely on during therapy. (Francis is a fan of Imperial’s, in part because it includes the musician Laraaji.)

In his Maryland lab, Francis is using mice to understand exactly how psychedelic drugs such as psilocybin, affect neurons in the brain’s auditory cortex. The Microdose talked with Francis about what mice can teach us about humans’ experience with music while on psychedelics.

Your recent study was on mice that were given psilocybin. What can you learn using mice rather than people?

It’s an important question. The goal here is to improve human health, and so the most relevant species to study would be humans. Why would we study how a mouse hears?

The important thing is that a lot of the underlying neurophysiology, like the way that the brain is structured in its sensory systems, is conserved across species—particularly across mammals. And the real benefit of mice is that we can study neurons at the single cell level.

In humans, we’re largely limited. If you want to study neural activity, we’re limited to non-invasive methods such as fMRI and EEG, where we can’t really resolve activity of individual neurons. If we want to understand the neural basis of psychedelic experience, we need to link behavior and perception to the way that individual neurons process sound, not just whole brain signals.

How do you see what’s happening in individual neurons?

Mostly we use two-photon imaging. This is a laser imaging method where we have a high power laser that scans some region of the brain. Then, these particular mice are genetically modified such that when their neurons are active, they give off a little bit of light. We scan the brain and when those neurons are active, we record that light. That tells us how active an individual neuron was, and we can do that for many hundreds of neurons simultaneously.

Ultimately, everything that we perceive and understand about the world comes from the processing and the interaction of individual neurons. Mice give us access to these individual neurons, and different types of neurons. We can manipulate those and see how they affect perception and behavior. And we can do things like look at, for example, the differences between neurons. This is a potential future direction: How do neurons that have 5-HT2A receptors change their activity versus those that don’t?

What sounds did you play the mice that were on psilocybin, and what did you observe in their brains?

Since this was the first study that we decided to do in this area, we chose the most simple sound that we could think of which is called a pure tone. A pure tone has only a single frequency. It’s basically the simplest sound that you can produce, but it’s a really good sound for studying the auditory system.

If you play a single tone, a particular region in the auditory system will become active. If you play a different frequency of a pure tone, you’ll get a different region active. You have these very reliable spatial structures in response to tones that you can use to calibrate how much has the system changed. We play these tones at the roughly human conversational level. Our goal here is to ask the question: How much does a single neuron change its response to different frequencies of sound?

We played these sounds for the mice, and we did it in three different contexts. One was before we administered psilocybin. The second was immediately after, and then 30 minutes post-administration. When we look at the neural activity, we see some pretty striking results. Of course, before we give the psilocybin, everything looks normal. We get tuning as expected. The neurons are responding to sound. And then immediately after we inject the psilocybin, what we see is an increase in activity, bigger responses to sound than before the treatment. And then roughly 30 minutes later, what we see is hypoactivity. In other words, the neurons are responding much less to the sound, and also in a much more variable way.

There were two other findings. First, tuning is important for the way that we distinguish sounds in the environment, and that remains unchanged. You can relate this to hearing two different voices. They sound different because they contain different amounts of energy at different frequencies. How well tuned neurons are, and how well they select for different frequencies, affects how well we can select out a particular voice from a crowd. Neurons in the mice were just as well-tuned immediately after the psilocybin treatment— they remained perfectly well-tuned as if nothing had changed. We have these neurons which are responding less to sound 30 minutes later, but remaining equally selected to the environment.

Second, we also saw that these neurons started communicating more. There was a greater functional connectivity between these neurons, which suggests that there’s some change in the brain that involved the way that either other areas are communicating with neurons in the auditory cortex, or the way neurons in the auditory cortex are communicating with each other.

People speak about how strong their responses are to music while on psychedelics in both therapeutic and recreational contexts. Are there any lessons from your findings that explain why that might be?

There are maybe some basic lessons. One of the major findings from my study was the stability of auditory responses. Granted, they were lower, they were sort of quieter, but the complexity of the response, in terms of their selectivity, was the same.

What this means is that tonality might be preserved. Our perception of notes might remain fairly stable. It’s a reliable scaffolding, which I think is interesting in how it relates to how the field has thought about this. Psychiatrist Bill Richards mentions the idea of music being a safety net: You might not even notice it while you’re having the psychedelic experience. But then, if need be, it can provide the structure that you might need under that emotional vulnerability.

I just got a grant to do another study, in animal MRI. We want to look at how these effects that we observed in the auditory cortex are related to what’s going on elsewhere in the brain. The auditory cortex is connected to the whole limbic system, the amygdala, and can modulate the thalamus. When we think about musical chills and interception in the insula, all these areas are connected to the auditory cortex. If we have this stable representation of sound, that’s going to influence all these other structures that change the way that we feel about music, in terms of interoception and also our emotional state.

It seems like every therapist, institution, and retreat center has their own playlist. Can your findings help clinicians pick the music that they should play for their tripping clients?

In our study, sound sensitivity varied over time. While the neurons may maintain their selectivity to sounds, they become less sensitive to those sounds. I think that’s something important for clinicians to consider. Maybe early on in the session, the auditory cortex might be more sensitive and respond more. You might not want to play sounds that have so much influence.

I have listened to some of these playlists. The Hopkins one is really biased towards classical music, although there’s some other stuff towards the end. And then the Imperial College has some ambient music—I saw Laraaji on there. From the science perspective, my data is showing that there is a heightened amount of intracortical functional connectivity in the auditory cortex, which means that it’s the endogenous aspects of experience that are dominating. I think that makes it important to consider the individual. Not everyone is going to have the same reaction to the same song. I think it’s probably important to consider the pacing, the predictability, and the tonality of the music, as opposed to focusing on a particular genre.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity and length.