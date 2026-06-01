When Gwyneth Paltrow wanted to go on a psychedelic mushroom retreat for her Netflix show, she went to Jamaica. As a country where psilocybin-containing mushrooms have always been legal and where dosing limits don’t exist, the island nation has found itself playing host to a growing crop of psychedelic retreat centers that cater to wealthy foreigners. At MycoMeditations, the center Paltrow visited, retreat prices are listed as ranging from $6,250 to $13,600, with another tier for private retreats that are “price upon request.” Meanwhile, the gross income per capita in Jamaica is around $10,000 per year.

For Maria Pinto, a Jamaican American author and mycophile who lives in the Boston area, this leads to complicated feelings. On the one hand, these retreat centers can feel to her like “neocolonial endeavors” where (usually white) foreigners come in to “extract the ‘natural resource’” of Jamaica’s permissive drug laws. On the other, she’s a person who has found psilocybin to be a medicine in her own life — often from mushrooms she’s found for free while out foraging. That first hand experience makes Pinto interested in the ways that these retreat centers spread the potential benefits of psychedelics in Jamaica by training local therapists and enabling psychedelic research.

Pinto digs into this dynamic in her recent book Fearless, Sleepless, Deathless, a meditation on all things fungi that brings together personal essay, scientific musings and cultural criticism. The Microdose spoke with Pinto, a respected figure in East Coast mycology circles, about retreats for the rich, her experiments with lesser-known psychedelic mushrooms, and the relationship between psychonauts and the broader mycological community.

In the book you write about a new wave of psychedelic retreat centers in Jamaica, and wrestle with the tensions they represent. Can you tell us a little bit about that?

Because of Jamaica’s permissive laws around psychedelics and the fact that psilocybin has never been illegal there, I knew that as soon as public will and money were behind them, there were folks who were going to go to Jamaica to do something like this. As someone who loves the fact that society is talking more about psilocybin and all of the wonderful benefits of it as a medicine, I have a very complicated relationship to seeing these centers become luxury getaways for rich folks. Because it’s the very same thing that the tourism industry does: it parcels out land, making it inaccessible for Jamaicans themselves. People are coming from elsewhere to profit. It feels very much like the same frontiersperson attitude of, ‘They’re not doing anything with it. We might as well go down and make a mint off this thing.’

In my interview with Justin, [the founder of] MycoMeditations, in the book, I did want to get him to own up to what I see as the same old VC thing — which is something like, ‘We see a way to make a lot of money, and now I’m going to spend however long it takes to make a profit out of this place.’

But it’s a complicated relationship, because there are aspects of what he’s doing that I love. I love that they’re taking some of this capital, and they’re training therapists on the island who are interested, which is very thrilling. Who knows how long it would have taken for that kind of relationship to emerge without centers like these? And they’re at the forefront of a lot of the studies, because they are doing this all unencumbered by the law. So there are benefits too.

I have complicated feelings about it. But at the heart, I’m like, ‘How is the average Jamaican gonna get a piece of this pie?’ That answer remains unclear.

Jamaican mycelium on a coconut. Image courtesy of Maria Pinto.

What would it look like to build non-extractive and equitable access to the benefits of psychedelics in Jamaica and beyond?

Having several different kinds of models is key. I talk a little bit in the book about non-medicalized spaces that have started to emerge in the past few years that are run by Jamaicans. You pay something like $200 to basically get your set and setting taken care of, and these people who have worked in hospitality industries in Jamaica facilitate your experience. I’m interested in seeing more stuff at that level emerge, because it’s a lot more accessible.

We know how it played out here in the States with legalization around marijuana, and that’s what I don’t want to see. The cottage industries that had been around for a long time felt the hurt. [For psilocybin], there has to be something between the big guys charging thousands and thousands of dollars, and just finding someone on the beach who doesn’t even know how to tell you about dosage. There has to be a middle tier. And I fear that that won’t happen, because we’ve seen how often the big guy stamps out the little guy.

Psychedelics are just one facet of your interest in mushrooms. Did an interest in mycology lead you into an interest in psychedelics, or was it the other way around?

So many people I know became serious mycologists because they were looking for psilocybin-containing mushrooms. But I got into foraging and the culinary aspects of mushrooms well before I considered looking for my own medicine or anything as lofty as that. I had a psychedelic experience with psilocybin back in college, but it was not at the fore of my mind when I first started foraging for mushrooms. It became extremely interesting when I realized that you could find Psilocybe ovoideocystidiata around the Boston area. I did start looking for those once I realized that their range was this far north.

Now, though, people in my life that I never even would have imagined have gotten interested in microdosing for the therapeutic aspects, to help with OCD or depression symptoms, or to be less anxious about being a new mother. It’s been quite moving to be able to point people in the direction of certain research, and say, ‘Yeah, I know a little bit about this thing that everyone’s buzzing about.’

As someone who attends lots of mycology conferences and forays, do you ever witness tension between the psychonauts and the more ecology or biology-focused fungi lovers?

Yes. It’s palpable to me, especially when you have people who are a little bit more serious and staid in their study of mushrooms, who maybe feel that there’s a tendency to make into a party this pursuit that they deem noble. Because when you tell people that you study mushrooms, the first question is generally going to be, ‘Oh, you mean the fun ones, the magic ones?’ To sort of militate against that within the community is probably just seen, for some, as self preservation.

But there’s a scientistic dislike I’ve seen of anything to do with the Spirit, and anything to do with the intangibles of this stuff that we’re studying. There can be a desire to distance yourself from the thing that looks unserious. I’ve definitely seen people scoff when there’s certain programming at one of these convergences, especially if it feels like it’s too touchy feely. On the other end, I’ve seen people being like, ‘Wow, you all are joyless grinds.’

Even within communities of people who are very much into psilocybin, there can be a divide between folks who want to be objective about it and want to speak only in terms of the usefulness of psilocybin as a drug, versus people who use terms like ‘entheogen,’ and who feel that they are communing with God. It’s easy for them to misunderstand one another or talk past each other if they feel like the other group is misrepresenting or somehow ruining the image of the mycological community.

In the chapter of your book focused on your own psychedelic experiences, you chose to focus on Gymnopilus species, aka Laughing Jims — a genus of over 200 fungi with fourteen psilocybin-containing species, which you describe as “complicated and misunderstood even by those who study fungi.” Why concentrate there rather than on one of the better-known psychedelic mushrooms?

Because these are mushrooms that grow in my neck of the woods that I was learning about in real time. There’s something so cool about going to my home woods, seeing a new spot where gyms are emerging, and harvesting them. And that came just from my noticing, from me being out in the places that I go. People have related to the land in this way for millennia. I feel like it’s this wonderful reconnection to be able to say, ‘I found the thing that helps me with my ADHD on the ground. It was free.’

Gymnopilus , often called Laughing Jims, in an urban park in Massachusetts. Photo courtesy of Maria Pinto.

One of the main ways that I became comfortable with taking them was through a poisons expert who lives in Rhode Island named Spike Mikulski. He’s a chef, but also the Amanita guy — he’s the one that people are calling for toxicology cases, so he knows the emerging science. I was watching him like a hawk, because he would make Gymnopilus lemon bars. When people were like, ‘I found this huge cluster of gyms, but they’re too bitter to eat,’ he was always raising his hand, saying ‘Shoot them my way.’ I watched that with great interest.

I saw all the oldheads on the internet talking about taking gyms at the conferences to get through boring, dry lectures. There was an openness that they had in talking about it that didn’t quite square with how people seem to feel about [them]. You know, people who say stuff like ‘Those aren’t worth it; they’re too bitter to have in enough quantity to actually experience anything.’

One of the reasons I wanted to write about them was because I didn’t see anyone else talking about them, except people within the mycological community. We don’t know as much about gyms as we do about the traditional Psilocybe species. I wanted to be very clear that I was not telling anyone that they should experiment with them, and I was obsessively looking for papers to see what other chemicals that could hurt you might be present as well.

But I also wanted to be clear that some of these mushrooms are extremely potent. I was seeing visuals sometimes, and I had never seen that reported anywhere else. It felt exciting to be talking about something that no one else was talking about, and to watch as this little-known vessel for psilocybin was used by people who knew more about it than me.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity and length.



