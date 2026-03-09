Last summer, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it was creating a new program to fast-track the review of drugs that met the agency’s criteria for urgency. If a company receives one of these Commissioner’s National Priority Vouchers, it would be reviewed in one to two months, compared to the usual 10 to 12 months.

In February, the first nine recipients of the vouchers were announced, and one name was notably absent. Compass Pathways, which is running clinical trials with psilocybin for treatment resistant depression, was on a shortlist of ten companies to receive the voucher. According to a Stat News investigation published earlier this month, when FDA Commissioner Marty Makary showed that shortlist to others within the Health and Human Services Department, “his superiors shot it down” and Compass Pathways was removed.

The voucher program is already controversial since it was implemented without any input from Congress, said Daniel Eisenkraft Klein, a postdoctoral research fellow at The Program On Regulation, Therapeutics, And Law (PORTAL) at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School. “There are a good number of legal experts who have questioned whether the FDA even has the statutory authority to do this,” he told me. The Microdose talked to Eisenkraft Klein about what the voucher program is, what it offers to companies, and what it means when psychedelic companies do—and don’t—make the cut.

What is the Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher program?

We can start with what it is on paper. The basic idea is that companies receive a voucher to have their final drug application reviewed in one to two months, instead of the standard 10 to 12 months. That really speeds things up; even the FDA’s existing priority review only gets you down to six months.

It is organized around what’s considered by the administration to be five national priorities: Addressing U.S. public health crises, delivering innovative cures, meeting unmet medical needs, on-shoring drug manufacturing as a national security measure, and increasing drug affordability. I would note that two of those five priorities—manufacturing on-shoring and affordability—actually have nothing to do with the medical merits of the drug.

Companies apply with a 350 word statement explaining how their drug addresses one of those priorities, which is a very short statement for something that’s so important. Also the FDA drug review divisions can nominate candidates without an application.

It’s worth naming what this program does structurally, which is it gives the administration a powerful piece of leverage and negotiations with industry, because the selection process runs through both the FDA and the White House. These become quite valuable for the administration to give out—without a lot of oversight—to companies that they’re trying to curry favor with, and that are trying to curry favor with the administration.

How are the vouchers different from other FDA programs that speed up review?

The voucher program is promising review within one to two months, which has not existed previously.

There was already a voucher system that Congress did authorize before this, which was earned by bringing rare pediatric or tropical disease drugs to the market. Some other programs like Fast Track, give you more frequent FDA interactions and rolling reviews. There’s Breakthrough Therapy, which adds more FDA guidance and organizational commitment to companies. There’s Accelerated Approval, which allows you to get approval through surrogate endpoints. Being generous, if the administration is very concerned about priorities outside of medical criteria, the Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher does explicitly address domestic manufacturing and affordability, which aren’t medical judgments.

The problem is that that is not how the FDA works, right? The agency’s role is not around security or around pricing. It’s about safety and efficacy. You can maybe make the case more broadly that this is something that we societally should care about, but that is not what the FDA’s job is.

How many of these vouchers have been awarded, and have any of the drugs been approved?

16 companies have received them as of now. They range from Sanofi for Type 1 diabetes, to US Antibiotics, for a domestically made generic antibiotic. Only one voucher has produced approval so far, which was Augmentin XR, a well known generic antibiotic. It’s a pretty easy one to move forward quickly, but for now, only that one of 16 has gotten approval.

I saw that Reuters reported that FDA scientists had delayed reviews of several of these drugs after concerns about safety and trial data. It seems like the most serious concern was Sanofi’s, which is for Type 1 diabetes; internal documents had cited seizures and blood clotting issues. These delays are kind of reassuring, because FDA scientists are maintaining safety standards despite the political pressure. The question is, to what extent they’ll be able to maintain those standards and stand up for science despite that pressure.

One of the new voucher recipients was a ketamine company called Phlow. Stat News reported that Compass Pathways was supposed to receive a voucher, but it was pulled from the list at the last minute. Can we interpret who gets vouchers —and who doesn’t—as signals of how the administration feels about certain kinds of interventions?

To clarify, Phlow received the Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher not for a new drug, but for domestic manufacturing of ketamine’s active ingredient. The innovation here is manufacturing infrastructure, not pharmacology. Does that signal something about the administration’s posture towards ketamine as a therapeutic intervention? Probably not.

But for Compass, yes. Internal data is hard to come by, but according to the Stat News investigation, Compass’ psilocybin treatment, which is for treatment-resistant depression, was on the initial list of the 10 Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher candidates. Apparently when Makary presented the list to HHS and the White House, the administration officials vetoed it just hours before the recipients were announced. As far as we know, that was the only drug cut from it.

Practically, the rejection probably doesn’t change that much for Compass. It already has that Breakthrough Therapy designation and rolling review; it has accelerated timelines. In terms of what it tells us about the way the administration is viewing psychedelics, and wants to position themselves in relation to psychedelics, it does actually give us quite a bit of insight. As Psychedelic Alpha has rightly noted, there’s a real tension between MAGA and MAHA here. I think the broader MAGA political coalition views psychedelic drugs as a bit of a liability, especially heading into the midterms.

Christian Angermeyer, the CEO of ATAI Life Sciences, wrote on X that it was a “blessing in disguise” that Compass’ voucher was canceled, because people wouldn’t question its data later. Do you agree there are public opinion risks associated with these expedited approvals?

I totally agree, not only for public opinion, but expert opinion. This trial data is so complicated and dense, the idea that you can truly review it in one to two months is a bit silly. A thorough and rigorous review process is always going to do more for the long term credibility of these drugs, especially if it looks rushed or politically motivated, and particularly as this Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher program keeps getting more scrutiny.

That logic applies to any novel therapeutic with a lot of skepticism, but with psychedelics, the historical stigma, the concerns about the Lykos trials—you put all that together and psychedelics face an even higher kind of burden of proof. It would be a real shame if the first psychedelic that made it to market was one that was so obviously politically influenced. That could mean that payers restrict coverage or physicians hesitate to prescribe. It’s counterintuitive, but I think the rejection actually could be an advantage long term.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity and length.