Scientists synthesize non-hallucinogenic molecules chemically similar to psychedelics

While it’s not yet clear exactly why psychedelic drugs might help treat mental health issues like depression, we have some clues: most notably, scientists know that psychedelics, like some anti-depressants, act on the body’s serotonin receptors. In a study recently published in Nature, an international team of scientists used digital models to design molecules that could, in theory, dock with serotonin receptors like psychedelics do — but without the trip.

The researchers combed through a library of 75 million potential chemical compounds, and set out to synthesize and test 17 of those. One of those compounds was tested in mice, who underwent an unpleasant regimen of shocks, followed by a test in which they were suspended midair by their tails. Generally, after being shocked, mice struggle less when being held by their tails, seemingly giving up. The amount of time they hang motionless from their tails is used as a measure of depressive behavior. But after being dosed with the compound synthesized by scientists, the mice showed “strong antidepressant drug-like effects” — in other words, they kept fighting to escape. In general, the scientists report that the dosed mice showed less hyperactivity than mice given LSD, suggesting they weren’t tripping.

Another psychedelic start-up shows signs of peril

At the beginning of this year, psychedelics start-up Eleusis was poised to go public, even going so far as to publish a press release announcing its new Nasdaq symbol, ELEU. But that didn’t happen — and this week, Lucid News reports that UK-based psychedelics company Beckley Psytech is in talks to acquire the start-up.

Last week, we reported on the folding of HAVN Life Sciences, another psychedelics start-up that announced it had run out of funding. “The acquisition by Beckley Psytech is the latest sign of stress among startups in the sector,” writes Lucid’s Marc Gunther. Gunther also points out that the psychedelic market as a whole isn’t doing great: “The Horizons Psychedelic Stock Index, a fund that tracks the performance of 26 publicly-traded psychedelic companies, has lost more than 40 percent of its value this year,” he writes.

Psychedelic company to sell mushroom tea

While many companies have announced their plans to develop psilocybin patches, pills, and even non-hallucinogenic drugs that are chemically similar to psychedelics, psychedelic company Numinus announced this week that they are developing a very old-school formulation: psilocybin tea bags. The formulation would be standardized to provide a 25mg dose of the mushroom strain Psilocybe cubensis, and the company says they have applied to be a psilocybin supplier for Health Canada’s Special Access Program, which allows people to apply for psilocybin-assisted therapy. (According to draft rules for the implementation of Oregon’s Measure 109, which requires all administered psilocybin to be an oral form of Psilocybe cubensis, it seems that this product may also qualify for use in Oregon psilocybin service centers.)

Psychedelics for “personal growth”

Much of psychedelics research has focused on treating mental illness and other issues. But what about using psychedelics not only to treat ailments but to improve overall quality of life? A paper recently published in the Journal of Adult Development suggests that psychedelics could facilitate openness to new experiences and awe, personal growth, and people’s ability to adjust to their life circumstances and surroundings.

The study consisted of over 600 psychedelics users and non-users who completed online surveys about their psychedelic use. Specifically, the researchers asked why people took psychedelic drugs. The survey included questions that assessed whether people’s drug experiences were intended as spiritual or creative endeavors, and to what extent they reflected on their experiences afterward. Participants also filled out standard scales that social scientists use to measure things like openness to experience, awe-proneness, and personality growth.

The researchers found that psychedelics use correlated positively with these measures, suggesting that use of the substances might augment healthy adult development. But, of course, “psychedelic use alone is not sufficient for adult development,” the authors write. Those who reported entering into psychedelic experiences with the intention of spiritual or creative enrichment and/or reflecting on the experience afterward were more likely to show signs of growth and well-being. “Actively reflecting upon one’s psychedelic experiences appears critical to gain benefit,” the authors write.

The Latest in Oregon

This summer, dozens of counties and cities in Oregon decided to add measures to their November ballots, asking voters whether they wish to opt out of the state’s Measure 109. The measure, passed in November 2020, began the process of establishing state-legal psilocybin services.

Now, some counties are preparing to create local regulations to manage psilocybin services if voters opt to retain Measure 109. In Deschutes County, home to the city of Bend, the county’s planning commission held a public hearing about psilocybin regulations last week, and the Bend Bulletin reports that attendees openly opposed rules that would restrict psilocybin services to occur during daytime hours. Medford’s planning commission held a similar meeting that same night; the Mail Tribune reported that commissioners considered some local rules, like requiring designated drivers picking up others after psilocybin therapy to be at least 21-years old, and restricting the locations of psilocybin businesses.

Psymposia explores the life and legacy of psychologist Ralph Hood, who developed a scale used in scientific research to measure people’s mystical experiences. Hood voices his concerns about the commodification of psychedelics, and talks about his fascination with religious serpent handling practices. The article also describes the “occult roots” of modern day psychedelic research. “In many ways, Roland Griffiths and Bill Richards—the principal architects behind the Johns Hopkins Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research—are simply continuing the paranormal or ‘psychical’ research that began with James and his European allies at the dawn of the Victorian age,” writes author Travis Kitchens.

Politico reviews the regulatory landscape around psychedelic therapy.

Business Insider reports that a Florida hemp dispensary is now selling “magic”mushrooms. While psilocybin mushrooms are a Schedule I substance in the U.S., the Florida dispensary is selling Amanita muscaria, which, though toxic, has psychoactive properties but does not contain psilocybin (or any other scheduled compound).

