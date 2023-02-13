The Microdose

Home
This Week in Psychedelics
5 Questions
Archive
About
NewTopDiscussion
Bennett discusses how ketamine is used to treat mental health issues, ethical best practices, and the future of the field.
jane c. hu
4
Plus: The State of Psychedelics: Trouble in Colorado, BC’s new decriminalization policy goes into effect, and LSD storytelling
jane c. hu
2
James discusses her new course, the Psychedelic Liberation Training Program, and racial equity in the psychedelic space.
jane c. hu
3
Plus: The World of Psychedelics, Improving cancer patients’ well-being, and FDA approval for MDMA by 2024?
jane c. hu
3

January 2023

Allbee discusses Oregon Psilocybin Services' work over the last two years, and what to expect in the coming months as OPS implements Measure 109.
jane c. hu
Plus: Barriers to vets seeking psychedelic-assisted therapy, and 2022 in review
jane c. hu
2
Evans discusses the Challenging Psychedelic Experiences Project and what he and his co-researchers hope to learn from the data they collect.
jane c. hu
6
Plus: Results from psychedelic brain imaging feasibility study and gaining clarity on perennial psychedelic research issues
jane c. hu
Whiteman discusses how insects’ behavior may have given rise to plants and fungi with psychoactive properties.
jane c. hu
4
Plus: Psilocybin and depression, Oregon, and Prince Harry
jane c. hu
2
Pickard discusses his research, and how the psychedelics world has changed over his lifetime.
jane c. hu
3
Plus: Quebec pays for psilocybin therapy, and Indigenous ethical principles to guide Western psychedelic research
jane c. hu
2
© 2023 UC Berkeley Center for the Science of Psychedelics
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing