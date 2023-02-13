The Microdose
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
This Week in Psychedelics
5 Questions
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
Ethical ketamine: 5 Questions for psychologist Raquel Bennett
Bennett discusses how ketamine is used to treat mental health issues, ethical best practices, and the future of the field.
jane c. hu
Feb 13
17
4
Share this post
Ethical ketamine: 5 Questions for psychologist Raquel Bennett
themicrodose.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Australia becomes first country to approve psilocybin and MDMA as medicine; a death knell for mail-order ketamine; and in psilocybin…
Plus: The State of Psychedelics: Trouble in Colorado, BC’s new decriminalization policy goes into effect, and LSD storytelling
jane c. hu
Feb 10
16
2
Share this post
Australia becomes first country to approve psilocybin and MDMA as medicine; a death knell for mail-order ketamine; and in psilocybin therapy, it’s not just about the psilocybin
themicrodose.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Decolonizing psychedelics: 5 Questions for psychedelic facilitator and teacher Charlotte James
James discusses her new course, the Psychedelic Liberation Training Program, and racial equity in the psychedelic space.
jane c. hu
Feb 6
13
3
Share this post
Decolonizing psychedelics: 5 Questions for psychedelic facilitator and teacher Charlotte James
themicrodose.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Colorado governor announces Natural Medicine Advisory Board appointees, new bills in Utah and New York, and reforming the “regulatory…
Plus: The World of Psychedelics, Improving cancer patients’ well-being, and FDA approval for MDMA by 2024?
jane c. hu
Feb 3
13
3
Share this post
Colorado governor announces Natural Medicine Advisory Board appointees, new bills in Utah and New York, and reforming the “regulatory blackhole” of U.S. drug scheduling
themicrodose.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
January 2023
When mushrooms meet bureaucracy: 5 Questions for Oregon Psilocybin Services Manager Angela Allbee
Allbee discusses Oregon Psilocybin Services' work over the last two years, and what to expect in the coming months as OPS implements Measure 109.
jane c. hu
Jan 30
17
Share this post
When mushrooms meet bureaucracy: 5 Questions for Oregon Psilocybin Services Manager Angela Allbee
themicrodose.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Flow state? Psychedelics’ effect on periods, new bills in Massachusetts, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon’s contentious new legislation
Plus: Barriers to vets seeking psychedelic-assisted therapy, and 2022 in review
jane c. hu
Jan 27
18
2
Share this post
Flow state? Psychedelics’ effect on periods, new bills in Massachusetts, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon’s contentious new legislation
themicrodose.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
What is a bad trip? 5 Questions for Jules Evans of The Challenging Psychedelic Experiences Project
Evans discusses the Challenging Psychedelic Experiences Project and what he and his co-researchers hope to learn from the data they collect.
jane c. hu
Jan 23
34
6
Share this post
What is a bad trip? 5 Questions for Jules Evans of The Challenging Psychedelic Experiences Project
themicrodose.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Even more psychedelics bills, changing western views on hallucinating, and a new name for 5-MeO-DMT?
Plus: Results from psychedelic brain imaging feasibility study and gaining clarity on perennial psychedelic research issues
jane c. hu
Jan 20
15
Share this post
Even more psychedelics bills, changing western views on hallucinating, and a new name for 5-MeO-DMT?
themicrodose.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Why do plants and fungi produce psychedelics? 5 Questions for evolutionary biology and genetics professor Noah Whiteman
Whiteman discusses how insects’ behavior may have given rise to plants and fungi with psychoactive properties.
jane c. hu
Jan 17
35
4
Share this post
Why do plants and fungi produce psychedelics? 5 Questions for evolutionary biology and genetics professor Noah Whiteman
themicrodose.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
A flurry of state psychedelics bills, atai stock price plummets, the subtypes of psychedelic experiences
Plus: Psilocybin and depression, Oregon, and Prince Harry
jane c. hu
Jan 13
14
2
Share this post
A flurry of state psychedelics bills, atai stock price plummets, the subtypes of psychedelic experiences
themicrodose.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
The “acid king” prognosticates: 5 Questions for William Leonard Pickard
Pickard discusses his research, and how the psychedelics world has changed over his lifetime.
jane c. hu
Jan 10
50
3
Share this post
The “acid king” prognosticates: 5 Questions for William Leonard Pickard
themicrodose.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
It’s official in Oregon, the latest in CO, CA, and NY, and psilocybin trip reports from people with bipolar disorder
Plus: Quebec pays for psilocybin therapy, and Indigenous ethical principles to guide Western psychedelic research
jane c. hu
Jan 6
27
2
Share this post
It’s official in Oregon, the latest in CO, CA, and NY, and psilocybin trip reports from people with bipolar disorder
themicrodose.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
© 2023 UC Berkeley Center for the Science of Psychedelics
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts